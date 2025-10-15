Vishay Intertechnology AEC-Q200 Qualified, 50 W Thick Film Power Resistor Offers High Reliability For Automotive Applications

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Designed for Direct Mounting on a Heatsink, Compact Device Withstands High Temperatures, Humidity, Vibration, and Electrical Stress

MALVERN, Pa., Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To meet the growing demand for high performance electronic components in next-generation automotive applications, Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today introduced a new AEC-Q200 qualified, 50 W thick film power resistor in a compact TO-220 package for direct mounting on a heatsink.

Engineered to ensure exceptional reliability and durability in even the most extreme automotive environments, the Vishay Sfernice LTA 50 withstands high humidity conditions and temperatures to +175 °C, while providing a high tolerance against vibration and electrical stress. This guarantees consistent performance in safety-critical applications.

Offering a broad range of resistance values from 0.010 Ω to 450 kΩ, with tolerances down to ± 1 %, the device released today serves as the precharge or discharge resistor for on-board chargers, battery management systems (BMS), and motor controls for electric vehicles (EV), hybrid electric vehicles (HEV), and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEV). The RoHS-compliant device offers a non-inductive design, with a high dielectric strength of 1500 Vrms and limiting element voltage of 500 V.

Samples and production quantities of the LTA 50 are available now, with lead times of 10 weeks.

