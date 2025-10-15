Tree Trust Announces Departure Of Executive Director And CEO Jared Smith
Smith led Tree Trust through incredible change and growth, providing steady guidance and direction for the organization. He worked tirelessly to strengthen, refine, and expand Tree Trust's Career Pathways, Community Forestry, and Landscape Services divisions to meet the evolving needs of Minnesota and serve the community. His leadership has helped cement Tree Trust as a respected organization in the community, strengthened relationships with stakeholders on individual, corporate, foundation, and government levels, and grown the Tree Trust mission to a nearly $10 million organization. Tree Trust is grateful for his contributions and wishes him success in his future endeavors.
The board of directors has given Board Chair Michael Huntington full authority and oversight of day-to-day operations on an interim basis, effective immediately. Tree Trust's mission, programs, and services will continue without interruption.
Huntington stated,“As we embark on this transition, our focus remains steadfast on the communities and people we serve. With the support of our dedicated staff and board, we will ensure continuity in our programs and services. Together, we will continue to ensure a bright future of transforming lives and landscapes."
The search for a new executive director is underway, with a focus on identifying a leader whose core competencies align with Tree Trust's mission, vision, and values.
About Tree Trust
Tree Trust, a nonprofit founded in 1976 and based in St. Paul, Minnesota, focuses on transforming lives and landscapes. Tree Trust accomplishes this mission by providing meaningful opportunities for greening local communities through tree planting and offering youth valuable work skills and experience through practical job training, creating a brighter future of self-sufficiency. Learn more at
Press inquiries
Tree Trust
Anne-Marie Hendrickson
...
952-767-3880
