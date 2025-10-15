Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Spain fires back on Trump’s threats, saying Americans to be affected

2025-10-15 09:45:41
(MENAFN) The Spanish government responded firmly on Wednesday to US President Donald Trump’s repeated threats of tariffs over Spain’s refusal to increase NATO defense spending, warning that such measures would ultimately hurt Americans.

Deputy Prime Minister Yolanda Diaz told parliament that Trump’s proposed tariffs would be a “very costly” move for the United States. “Spain’s trade balance with the US is in deficit, meaning these policies are going to hurt the Americans,” she said, according to the country’s public broadcaster RTVE.

Trump has criticized Spain for not raising its defense spending to 5% of GDP, stating at the White House, “I’m very unhappy with Spain. They’re the only country that didn’t raise their number… so I’m not happy with Spain.”

Diaz emphasized that Spain must protect its oil, automotive, and other affected industries, asserting, “In Spain, the Spanish are in charge; we are not their protectorate.”

At the same time, Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares reaffirmed Spain’s commitment to NATO, describing the country as a “reliable ally” and highlighting its significant military contributions to the Eastern European flank, which he called “fundamental” for regional security.

Science Minister Diana Morant downplayed Trump’s comments, noting that the US president is “regular in making certain statements” but pointed out that his recent meeting with Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez had been “quite cordial.”

Spain’s strong stance underscores its intention to defend national interests while remaining committed to Euro-Atlantic security.

