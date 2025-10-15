HMC To Open Sealine Medical Clinic For New Camping Season

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC) will open its Sealine medical clinic for the 2025/2026 winter camping season in the Sealine area tomorrow, October 16, marking its 16th consecutive year of operation. The clinic will remain open throughout the season until April 15, 2026.

The clinic will operate throughout the season, opening each Thursday and Friday from 2pm to 2am and from 10am to 10pm on Saturdays. This weekly schedule will continue throughout the camping season.

The launch of the Sealine Medical Clinic 16 years ago marked HMC's commitment to providing care during the annual camping season. Since then, HMC has continued to open its clinic in the Sealine area throughout the six-month camping season, reflecting the corporation's dedication to delivering safe, compassionate, and effective healthcare year-round to everyone in Qatar, regardless of their location. The clinic is conveniently located in its usual spot on the Sealine beachfront, allowing easy access for both patients and visitors. The clinic offers medical and emergency services to all beachgoers and campers in the Sealine and Khor Al Adaid areas during the camping season.

The management of Sealine Clinic expressed gratitude to those involved in maintaining the Sealine area as a leading tourist and leisure destination by providing amenities such as shops, restaurants, and cafes. The management of Sealine clinic project urged visitors to the area to follow safety guidelines and take precautions, especially when swimming, barbecuing, or preparing food, to ensure a safe and enjoyable camping experience.

A physician and a nurse are present at the clinic during operating hours under the supervision of the Medical Supervisor. The clinic receives all emergency cases, whether minor or critical from beach visitors or campers during its working hours.

Severe or critical cases are immediately transferred to the hospital by ambulance or air ambulance, depending on the triage assessment. The clinic is fully equipped with the necessary supplies and medications to handle the types of cases it receives, and a helipad for air ambulance support is available nearby.

The clinic is prepared to handle a variety of cases, from mild to moderate, including colds, gastrointestinal issues, and minor burns and injuries, all of which can be treated on-site. For severe or critical cases, patients are transferred immediately to the hospital via ambulance or air ambulance, depending on the case.

Ambulance coverage in Sealine area is available 24/7. Two regular ambulances are permanently stationed in the area, along with two four-wheel-drive ambulances to transport patients from sand dunes to the Sealine clinic during its operating hours, the standard ambulance site, or the air ambulance landing area, as needed.

The Ambulance Service increases the number of ambulances in the Sealine camping area during weekends, beginning Thursday afternoons and continuing through Saturdays as well as during school holidays and special events, deploying a total of six regular ambulances and five four-wheel-drive ambulances to ensure timely responses across sandy terrain.

The availability of air ambulance services and the deployment of specialized medical teams, including paramedics, critical care paramedics, rapid response paramedics, supervisors, liaison officers and operations managers. These teams are deployed according to emergency leadership and control systems established by the Emergency Planning and Event Management Section of the Ambulance Service, ensuring comprehensive medical coverage throughout the camping season.