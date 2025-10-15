SHAREHOLDER RIGHTS ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLC Investigates ATXS And RYN On Behalf Of Shareholders
Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATXS)'s sale to BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for $8.55 in cash per share and 0.59 shares of BioCryst common stock per share of Astria. If you are an Astria shareholder, click here to learn more about your legal rights and options .
Rayonier Inc. (NYSE: RYN)'s merger with PotlatchDeltic Corporation. Upon closing of the proposed transaction, Rayonier shareholders will own approximately 54% of the combined company. If you are a Rayonier shareholder, click here to learn more about your legal rights and options .
Halper Sadeh LLC may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders. We would handle the action on a contingent fee basis, whereby you would not be responsible for out-of-pocket payment of our legal fees or expenses.
Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email ... or ... .
Halper Sadeh LLC represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.
Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.
