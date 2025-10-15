Iran Releases Currency Exchange Rates For October 15
|
Currency
|
Rial on October 15
|
Rial on October 14
|
1 US dollar
|
USD
|
582,158
|
583,783
|
1 British pound
|
GBP
|
775,300
|
778,137
|
1 Swiss franc
|
CHF
|
726,636
|
725,822
|
1 Swedish króna
|
SEK
|
61,060
|
61,435
|
1 Norwegian krone
|
NOK
|
57,296
|
57,867
|
1 Danish krone
|
DKK
|
90,471
|
90,474
|
1 Indian rupee
|
INR
|
6,558
|
6,585
|
1 UAE Dirham
|
AED
|
158,518
|
158,961
|
1 Kuwaiti dinar
|
KWD
|
1,897,229
|
1,901,879
|
100 Pakistani rupees
|
PKR
|
205,954
|
206,303
|
100 Japanese yen
|
JPY
|
383,517
|
383,418
|
1 Hong Kong dollar
|
HKD
|
74,878
|
75,040
|
1 Omani rial
|
OMR
|
1,512,618
|
1,516,778
|
1 Canadian dollar
|
CAD
|
414,493
|
416,158
|
1 New Zealand dollar
|
NZD
|
332,855
|
334,650
|
1 South African rand
|
ZAR
|
33,486
|
33,756
|
1 Turkish lira
|
TRY
|
13,921
|
13,964
|
1 Russian ruble
|
RUB
|
7,316
|
7,258
|
1 Qatari riyal
|
QAR
|
159,934
|
160,380
|
100 Iraqi dinars
|
IQD
|
44,446
|
44,582
|
1 Syrian pound
|
SYP
|
45
|
45
|
1 Australian dollar
|
AUD
|
377,866
|
380,560
|
1 Saudi riyal
|
SAR
|
155,242
|
155,675
|
1 Bahraini dinar
|
BHD
|
1,548,293
|
1,552,614
|
1 Singapore dollar
|
SGD
|
448,216
|
449,490
|
100 Bangladeshi takas
|
BDT
|
477,962
|
479,490
|
10 Sri Lankan rupees
|
LKR
|
19,234
|
19,291
|
1 Myanmar kyat
|
MMK
|
277
|
278
|
100 Nepalese rupees
|
NPR
|
409,655
|
411,396
|
1 Libyan dinar
|
LYD
|
107,014
|
107,421
|
1 Chinese yuan
|
CNY
|
81,475
|
81,855
|
100 Thai baht
|
THB
|
1,781,191
|
1,795,547
|
1 Malaysian ringgit
|
MYR
|
137,671
|
138,113
|
1,000 South Korean won
|
KRW
|
407,096
|
409,319
|
1 Jordanian dinar
|
JOD
|
821,097
|
823,389
|
1 euro
|
EUR
|
675,732
|
675,683
|
100 Kazakh tenge
|
KZT
|
107,892
|
108,581
|
1 Georgian lari
|
GEL
|
214,952
|
215,514
|
1,000 Indonesian rupiahs
|
IDR
|
35,014
|
35,282
|
1 Afghan afghani
|
AFN
|
8,764
|
8,842
|
1 Belarusian ruble
|
BYN
|
170,966
|
171,453
|
1 Azerbaijani manat
|
AZN
|
342,446
|
343,402
|
100 Philippine pesos
|
PHP
|
999,896
|
1,003,479
|
1 Tajik somoni
|
TJS
|
63,317
|
63,506
|
1 Turkmen manat
|
TMT
|
166,413
|
166,973
|
Venezuelan bolívar
|
VES
|
2,961
|
3,007
The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 841,884 rials and $1 costs 725,302 rials.
NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.
The price of one euro in this system amounted to 817,364 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 704,177 rials.
On the black market, $1 is worth about 1,05 -1,08 million rials, while one euro is worth 1,23-1,26 million rials.
