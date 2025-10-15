Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Iran Releases Currency Exchange Rates For October 15

2025-10-15 02:05:10
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 15.​ The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of October 15, Trend reports.

According to the rates announced by the CBI, the value of 41 currencies went up, while 3 currencies dropped compared to October 14.

The official rate for $1 is 582,158 rials, while one euro is valued at 675,732 rials. On October 14, the euro was priced at 675,683 rials.

Currency

Rial on October 15

Rial on October 14

1 US dollar

USD

582,158

583,783

1 British pound

GBP

775,300

778,137

1 Swiss franc

CHF

726,636

725,822

1 Swedish króna

SEK

61,060

61,435

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

57,296

57,867

1 Danish krone

DKK

90,471

90,474

1 Indian rupee

INR

6,558

6,585

1 UAE Dirham

AED

158,518

158,961

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

1,897,229

1,901,879

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

205,954

206,303

100 Japanese yen

JPY

383,517

383,418

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

74,878

75,040

1 Omani rial

OMR

1,512,618

1,516,778

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

414,493

416,158

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

332,855

334,650

1 South African rand

ZAR

33,486

33,756

1 Turkish lira

TRY

13,921

13,964

1 Russian ruble

RUB

7,316

7,258

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

159,934

160,380

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

44,446

44,582

1 Syrian pound

SYP

45

45

1 Australian dollar

AUD

377,866

380,560

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

155,242

155,675

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

1,548,293

1,552,614

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

448,216

449,490

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

477,962

479,490

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

19,234

19,291

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

277

278

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

409,655

411,396

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

107,014

107,421

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

81,475

81,855

100 Thai baht

THB

1,781,191

1,795,547

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

137,671

138,113

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

407,096

409,319

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

821,097

823,389

1 euro

EUR

675,732

675,683

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

107,892

108,581

1 Georgian lari

GEL

214,952

215,514

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

35,014

35,282

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

8,764

8,842

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

170,966

171,453

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

342,446

343,402

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

999,896

1,003,479

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

63,317

63,506

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

166,413

166,973

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

2,961

3,007

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 841,884 rials and $1 costs 725,302 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 817,364 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 704,177 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 1,05 -1,08 million rials, while one euro is worth 1,23-1,26 million rials.

MENAFN15102025000187011040ID1110197992

