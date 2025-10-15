Iran Releases Currency Exchange Rates For October 15

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 15.​ The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of October 15, Trend reports. According to the rates announced by the CBI, the value of 41 currencies went up, while 3 currencies dropped compared to October 14. The official rate for $1 is 582,158 rials, while one euro is valued at 675,732 rials. On October 14, the euro was priced at 675,683 rials.

Currency Rial on October 15 Rial on October 14 1 US dollar USD 582,158 583,783 1 British pound GBP 775,300 778,137 1 Swiss franc CHF 726,636 725,822 1 Swedish króna SEK 61,060 61,435 1 Norwegian krone NOK 57,296 57,867 1 Danish krone DKK 90,471 90,474 1 Indian rupee INR 6,558 6,585 1 UAE Dirham AED 158,518 158,961 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 1,897,229 1,901,879 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 205,954 206,303 100 Japanese yen JPY 383,517 383,418 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 74,878 75,040 1 Omani rial OMR 1,512,618 1,516,778 1 Canadian dollar CAD 414,493 416,158 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 332,855 334,650 1 South African rand ZAR 33,486 33,756 1 Turkish lira TRY 13,921 13,964 1 Russian ruble RUB 7,316 7,258 1 Qatari riyal QAR 159,934 160,380 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 44,446 44,582 1 Syrian pound SYP 45 45 1 Australian dollar AUD 377,866 380,560 1 Saudi riyal SAR 155,242 155,675 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 1,548,293 1,552,614 1 Singapore dollar SGD 448,216 449,490 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 477,962 479,490 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 19,234 19,291 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 277 278 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 409,655 411,396 1 Libyan dinar LYD 107,014 107,421 1 Chinese yuan CNY 81,475 81,855 100 Thai baht THB 1,781,191 1,795,547 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 137,671 138,113 1,000 South Korean won KRW 407,096 409,319 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 821,097 823,389 1 euro EUR 675,732 675,683 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 107,892 108,581 1 Georgian lari GEL 214,952 215,514 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 35,014 35,282 1 Afghan afghani AFN 8,764 8,842 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 170,966 171,453 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 342,446 343,402 100 Philippine pesos PHP 999,896 1,003,479 1 Tajik somoni TJS 63,317 63,506 1 Turkmen manat TMT 166,413 166,973 Venezuelan bolívar VES 2,961 3,007

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 841,884 rials and $1 costs 725,302 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 817,364 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 704,177 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 1,05 -1,08 million rials, while one euro is worth 1,23-1,26 million rials.