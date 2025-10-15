403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Qatar, Saudi Arabia Book Place in 2026 FIFA World Cup
(MENAFN) Qatar and Saudi Arabia have officially booked their places at the 2026 FIFA World Cup after decisive performances in the fourth round of Asia's qualifying campaign on Tuesday.
Under the current format, six teams were split into two groups, with each group winner earning an automatic berth to the tournament.
In Group A, Qatar, the 2022 World Cup host, entered their final match needing a win to leapfrog the United Arab Emirates (UAE), who required only a draw to qualify after edging Oman 2-1 on Saturday. Qatar had previously played out a goalless draw against Oman.
After a tight first half in Doha, Qatar broke the deadlock moments into the second half when Akram Afif’s pinpoint free kick found Boualem Khoukhi, who headed in the opener. Afif turned provider again in the 74th minute, assisting Pedro Miguel to double the lead.
Drama unfolded late as Tarek Salman was sent off in the 89th minute, reducing Qatar to ten men. The UAE capitalized with a stoppage-time goal, sparking a nervy finish, but Qatar held firm to claim victory and secure their second-ever appearance at the World Cup finals.
In Group B, Saudi Arabia went into their clash against Iraq needing only a draw to qualify, thanks to a superior goal record against the third team in the group, Indonesia.
Despite dominating possession and generating multiple scoring chances, Saudi Arabia could not find a breakthrough. Iraq nearly snatched a late winner with a stoppage-time free kick, but goalkeeper Nawaf Al Aqidi made a crucial save to preserve the 0-0 scoreline.
The result ensures Saudi Arabia’s third straight World Cup appearance and their seventh overall.
Next, Iraq and the UAE will face off in a two-legged playoff next month. The winner will move on to the inter-confederation playoff round, scheduled for March 2026.
Under the current format, six teams were split into two groups, with each group winner earning an automatic berth to the tournament.
In Group A, Qatar, the 2022 World Cup host, entered their final match needing a win to leapfrog the United Arab Emirates (UAE), who required only a draw to qualify after edging Oman 2-1 on Saturday. Qatar had previously played out a goalless draw against Oman.
After a tight first half in Doha, Qatar broke the deadlock moments into the second half when Akram Afif’s pinpoint free kick found Boualem Khoukhi, who headed in the opener. Afif turned provider again in the 74th minute, assisting Pedro Miguel to double the lead.
Drama unfolded late as Tarek Salman was sent off in the 89th minute, reducing Qatar to ten men. The UAE capitalized with a stoppage-time goal, sparking a nervy finish, but Qatar held firm to claim victory and secure their second-ever appearance at the World Cup finals.
In Group B, Saudi Arabia went into their clash against Iraq needing only a draw to qualify, thanks to a superior goal record against the third team in the group, Indonesia.
Despite dominating possession and generating multiple scoring chances, Saudi Arabia could not find a breakthrough. Iraq nearly snatched a late winner with a stoppage-time free kick, but goalkeeper Nawaf Al Aqidi made a crucial save to preserve the 0-0 scoreline.
The result ensures Saudi Arabia’s third straight World Cup appearance and their seventh overall.
Next, Iraq and the UAE will face off in a two-legged playoff next month. The winner will move on to the inter-confederation playoff round, scheduled for March 2026.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Xdata Group Named Among The Top 66 Saas Innovators In Techround's 2025 List
- Cregis And Kucoin Host Institutional Web3 Forum Discussing Industry Trends And Opportunities
- Tappalpha's Flagship ETF, TSPY, Surpasses $100 Million In AUM
- FBS AI Assistant Helps Traders Skip Market Noise And Focus On Strategy
- Forex Expo Dubai Wins Guinness World Recordstm With 20,021 Visitors
- B2BROKER Taps Finery Markets To Power Institutional Crypto OTC On B2TRADER
CommentsNo comment