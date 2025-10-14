44 Oak Capital Expands Commercial Real Estate Finance Platform With Launch Of New Private Equity Fund

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Vertically Integrated Firm Announces Enhanced Lending Solutions and Investment Opportunities for Real Estate Investors and Developers Nationwide

Parsippany, NJ, Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 44 Oak Capital, a vertically integrated private debt and equity firm, today announced the expansion of its comprehensive commercial real estate finance platform, including the launch of its new private equity fund focused on multifamily and hospitality acquisitions across the United States. Since its founding in 2022, the firm has originated over $5 billion in commercial and residential loans, establishing itself as a trusted partner for real estate investors and developers seeking competitive capital solutions.

Commercial Real Estate Lender Expands Financing Solutions Nationwide

The company offers a full spectrum of commercial real estate financing, including bridge and permanent financing for commercial properties, as well as residential investment loans for fix and flip projects, ground-up construction, and rental properties. As a direct private lender, 44 Oak Capital serves investors and developers nationwide with customized financing solutions designed to meet time-sensitive and opportunistic deal requirements.

To support its growing network of mortgage and commercial brokers, realtors, lawyers, and real estate professionals, 44 Oak Capital has developed an AI-powered turn-key white label platform. This innovative solution enables seamless loan origination, allowing brokers to access 44 Oak Capital's lending platform for quicker processing and more efficient deal flow.

"Our strong relationships with brokers nationwide drove us to create this innovative white label platform that streamlines the origination process," Muradov explained. "We understand that speed and efficiency are critical in commercial real estate transactions, and our technology reflects that commitment."

Private Equity Fund Targets Multifamily and Hospitality Investments

The newly launched private equity fund prioritizes exceptional returns for accredited investors through the sourcing and acquisition of value-add commercial real estate investments. The fund focuses primarily on hotel and multifamily properties in select metropolitan areas, with an emphasis on creating vibrant and inclusive communities through strategic property improvements and management.

"We built 44 Oak Capital to provide reliable and competitive deals and capital to commercial and residential real estate investors," said Frank Muradov, Chief Executive Officer at 44 Oak Capital. "Our entrepreneurial approach combined with institutional execution allows us to deliver custom financing solutions that help our clients succeed in today's dynamic real estate market."

Muradov brings over 15 years of investment management and operations experience to 44 Oak Capital, having previously originated over $3 billion in debt and equity deals throughout his career. Before founding 44 Oak Capital, he served as Chief Operating Officer at Park Rock Capital and Senior Vice President in Investor Relations at Veloce Capital.

Comprehensive Capital Markets and Advisory Services

Beyond its core lending and investment activities, 44 Oak Capital offers several complementary services that distinguish it in the commercial real estate finance sector. The firm provides pre-IPO and capital markets advisory services to U.S. and global companies with $10 million to $100 million in EBITDA, helping businesses enhance their growth trajectory and IPO readiness. Additionally, through strategic partnerships with select real estate developers, the firm facilitates EB-5 opportunities for international investors seeking U.S. residency through qualified real estate development projects.

44 Oak Capital's development division provides energy-efficient and creative interior and exterior design services for residential and commercial real estate projects nationwide. This vertically integrated approach allows the firm to support clients throughout the entire real estate development lifecycle, from initial financing through project completion.

Community Impact and Growth Initiatives

The firm maintains a strong commitment to community engagement and social impact. 44 Oak Capital actively supports local nonprofit organizations including the Jessie Banks Foundation, We've Got Friends, and various Uzbek American community organizations. Through these partnerships, the company contributes to mentoring and educating underserved youth for college admissions and career development.

With ambitious growth targets for 2025, 44 Oak Capital aims to originate over $1 billion in commercial loans this year. The firm continues to expand its lending capabilities across all commercial real estate asset classes, including office buildings, hotels, multifamily properties, and industrial facilities, while maintaining its focus on residential investment loans for real estate investors.

Real estate investors, developers, and brokers interested in exploring financing solutions or investment opportunities with 44 Oak Capital can visit the company's website to submit deal inquiries and learn more about available programs.

For more information about 44 Oak Capital's lending programs, private equity fund, or white label platform, visit or .

About 44 Oak Capital

44 Oak Capital is a private vertically integrated capital advisory firm specializing in commercial real estate finance and investments. Based in New York and New Jersey, the firm operates as both a private debt and equity fund, providing bridge and permanent financing for commercial and residential real estate investments while actively investing in commercial real estate developments, primarily in the hospitality and multifamily sectors. The company also offers capital markets and pre-IPO advisory services to lower and middle market companies. With over $5 billion in originated loans since its 2022 founding, 44 Oak Capital serves real estate investors, developers, and businesses nationwide. For more information, visit .

