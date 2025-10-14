403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
EX-US leader Biden hails Trump’s role for Gaza truce
(MENAFN) Former US President Joe Biden on Tuesday acknowledged President Donald Trump’s role in securing a ceasefire in Gaza.
“The road to this deal was not easy. My Administration worked relentlessly to bring hostages home, get relief to Palestinian civilians, and end the war,” Biden said on social media platform X.
“I commend President Trump and his team for their work to get a renewed ceasefire deal over the finish line,” he added.
Former Secretary of State Antony Blinken also highlighted Trump’s efforts, noting that the 20-point peace plan implemented in Gaza drew on a framework developed during the Biden administration. In a detailed post on X, Blinken explained how Trump managed to bring the agreement to fruition.
“I also commend President Trump for reaffirming the key principles we established for Gaza at the outset of the war -- no platform for terrorism, no annexation, no occupation, no forced population transfers -- and for making clear the overall goal is to create the conditions for a credible pathway to a Palestinian state,” Blinken said.
Responding aboard Air Force One to Blinken’s remarks, Trump dismissed the claims, stating: "Everybody knows it’s a joke. Look, they did such a bad job. This should have never happened."
He went on to criticize past administrations, saying, "If just a decent president -- not a great president like me -- if a decent president were in, you wouldn’t have had the Russia-Ukraine (war). This was bad policy by Biden and Obama."
“The road to this deal was not easy. My Administration worked relentlessly to bring hostages home, get relief to Palestinian civilians, and end the war,” Biden said on social media platform X.
“I commend President Trump and his team for their work to get a renewed ceasefire deal over the finish line,” he added.
Former Secretary of State Antony Blinken also highlighted Trump’s efforts, noting that the 20-point peace plan implemented in Gaza drew on a framework developed during the Biden administration. In a detailed post on X, Blinken explained how Trump managed to bring the agreement to fruition.
“I also commend President Trump for reaffirming the key principles we established for Gaza at the outset of the war -- no platform for terrorism, no annexation, no occupation, no forced population transfers -- and for making clear the overall goal is to create the conditions for a credible pathway to a Palestinian state,” Blinken said.
Responding aboard Air Force One to Blinken’s remarks, Trump dismissed the claims, stating: "Everybody knows it’s a joke. Look, they did such a bad job. This should have never happened."
He went on to criticize past administrations, saying, "If just a decent president -- not a great president like me -- if a decent president were in, you wouldn’t have had the Russia-Ukraine (war). This was bad policy by Biden and Obama."
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Xdata Group Named Among The Top 66 Saas Innovators In Techround's 2025 List
- Cregis And Kucoin Host Institutional Web3 Forum Discussing Industry Trends And Opportunities
- Tappalpha's Flagship ETF, TSPY, Surpasses $100 Million In AUM
- FBS AI Assistant Helps Traders Skip Market Noise And Focus On Strategy
- Forex Expo Dubai Wins Guinness World Recordstm With 20,021 Visitors
- B2BROKER Taps Finery Markets To Power Institutional Crypto OTC On B2TRADER
CommentsNo comment