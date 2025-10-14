Afghanistan Eye Clean Sweep Against Bangladesh Today
KABUL (Pajhwok): Afghanistan are set to face Bangladesh in the final match of the One-Day International (ODI) series today (Tuesday) at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi.
According to the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB), the match will commence at 4:30 p.m. local time, as announced on its official Facebook page.
Afghanistan have already clinched the series after registering victories in the first two matches against the visitors.
The ongoing series carries significant importance for both teams, as the results will influence their positions in the International Cricket Council (ICC) ODI rankings.
