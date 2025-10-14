Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Afghanistan Eye Clean Sweep Against Bangladesh Today

Afghanistan Eye Clean Sweep Against Bangladesh Today


2025-10-14 04:00:15
(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): Afghanistan are set to face Bangladesh in the final match of the One-Day International (ODI) series today (Tuesday) at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

According to the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB), the match will commence at 4:30 p.m. local time, as announced on its official Facebook page.

Afghanistan have already clinched the series after registering victories in the first two matches against the visitors.

The ongoing series carries significant importance for both teams, as the results will influence their positions in the International Cricket Council (ICC) ODI rankings.

kk/sa

MENAFN14102025000174011037ID1110192332

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search