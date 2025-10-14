403
Madagascar Senate Votes Out President Richard Ravalomanana
(MENAFN) The Permanent Office of Madagascar's Senate announced on Sunday the removal of Richard Ravalomanana from his role as Senate president.
In an official statement, the body cited extensive consultations with all senators in light of the nation’s current circumstances as the basis for the decision. The move aims to safeguard the "supreme interest of the nation" and reinforce unity within political institutions.
Following Ravalomanana’s dismissal, senators appointed Jean Andre Ndremanjary as acting Senate president to oversee ongoing affairs until a new leader is chosen. The Senate urged citizens to "respect the law and uphold national unity in a spirit of peace and stability."
Under Madagascar’s constitution, the Senate president serves as the interim head of state if a power vacuum occurs.
