Who Is Kaivalya Vohra? 22-Year-Old Zepto Billionaire With Rs 4,480 Cr Net Worth

Kaivalya Vohra, 22, co-founder of quick-commerce platform Zepto, is India's youngest billionaire with a net worth of Rs 4,480 crore. A Stanford dropout, he launched Zepto with friend Aadit Palicha, promising groceries in 45 minutes.

India's wealth landscape is dominated by older generations, yet a new wave of young entrepreneurs is beginning to make its mark. The M3M Hurun India Rich List 2025 confirms this trend, highlighting 22-year-old Kaivalya Vohra, co-founder of the quick-commerce platform Zepto, as the youngest billionaire in the country.

The Age Divide in India's Richest

Despite India being a predominantly young nation, two-thirds of the 1,687 people on the list were born between 1928 and 1964. Baby Boomers (1946–1964) lead with 54.6% of the entries, followed by Generation X (1965–1980) at 28.1%, while the Silent Generation (1928–1945) holds 10.8%.

Younger generations remain a small minority: Millennials make up just over 6%, and Gen Z - those born after 1997 - represent a mere 0.3%. Yet analysts see hope in this small cohort, calling it the“early emergence of a new wave of young wealth creators.”

Gen Z, born between roughly 1997 and 2012, has been in the spotlight lately for its political activism and social disruption. Economically, they are only beginning to shape India's wealth story, with entrepreneurs like Kaivalya Vohra leading the charge.

Kaivalya Vohra's story is striking. A Stanford University computer science student, he dropped out at 18 to follow his entrepreneurial dream. Along with friend Aadit Palicha, he started Kiranakart, a grocery delivery service promising orders in just 45 minutes. This venture eventually became Zepto, a platform that has rapidly grown into one of India's most successful quick-commerce startups.

Today, at 22, Vohra's net worth is around Rs 4,480 crore, and he has already appeared on the Hurun India Rich List four times. Aadit Palicha, now 23, is the second youngest on the list. Vohra has also been recognized in Forbes' 30 Under 30 Asia list, highlighting his influence as one of the youngest innovators in India.

While young entrepreneurs are emerging, generational wealth continues to dominate India's richest ranks. Second-generation entrepreneurs, including the Ambani family, number 373 on the list. Third-generation entrants, led by Niraj Bajaj, total 88.

Even older lineages continue to hold power. The Birlas, led by Kumar Mangalam Birla, head the fourth generation; Nusli Wadia leads the fifth; and Govind Gadgil represents the sixth generation. These established families continue to shape India's wealth landscape, even as the younger generation begins to leave its imprint.