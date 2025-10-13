Major Nordic Security Forum Wraps Up With Key Takeaways In Riga

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The University of Latvia's House of Science hosted The Riga Conference 2025 - the largest annual security and foreign policy forum in the Nordic region from October 9 through 11, Trend reports.

The event brought together high-level participants, including U.S. Permanent Representative to NATO Matthew J. Whitaker, President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola, former Chair of the NATO Military Committee Admiral Rob Bauer, Estonian Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna, and European Commissioner for Defense and Space Andrius Kubilius, among many other influential policymakers and experts.

Opening the forum on October 9, participants discussed how Europe can ensure lasting peace through strength - by reinforcing NATO unity, enhancing cooperation among allies, and strengthening the transatlantic partnership.

“I always call our friends in Latvia model partners - and rightly so. Latvia does everything necessary to defend its nation, fully upholding the principles of the Washington Treaty. Latvia's contribution to national defense strengthens our collective security, making it more resilient and ensuring NATO remains vital in the decades ahead,” U.S. Ambassador Whitaker emphasized Latvia's key role within the Alliance.

On October 10, discussions focused on reinforcing NATO's collective defense and the commitment of European nations to increase defense spending.

Latvian Minister of Defense Andris Sprūds highlighted the importance of transatlantic solidarity.

“As democratic nations, we must respect each other's political processes and social differences. What matters most is the understanding that both sides of the Atlantic stand united - upholding the principle of 'one for all and all for one,” Sprūds noted.

The final day of the conference, October 11, featured a panel on tariffs, industrial policy, economic security, and proposed sanctions packages.

European Commissioner for Economy and Productivity Valdis Dombrovskis underlined the complexity of ongoing EU-level discussions.

“Talks on new sanctions packages, including the 19th package, remain ongoing. Progress is not simple, but the European Union's decision-making principles are rooted in its founding treaties, which can only be amended with full member state unity,” he mentioned.

Panelists also discussed former Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi's recent report on Europe's competitiveness, calling it an important foundation for future economic recovery.

In the closing discussion, which focused on the United Nations' evolving role in a fragmented world, Latvian Minister of Foreign Affairs Baiba Braže emphasized the need for reform.

“We must improve the UN Security Council's working methods, efficiency, and transparency so that it can effectively address both military and non-military threats. Every country must contribute and take responsibility in line with its international commitments, reaffirming its role as an active and accountable member of the global system,” she said

All conference discussions are available on YouTube and through Latvian and international media partners. Celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, The Riga Conference gathered more than 700 participants from around 45 countries.

The event was organized by the Latvian Transatlantic Organization (LATO) in cooperation with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Defense of Latvia, the University of Latvia, the European Commission Representation in Latvia, and the Konrad Adenauer Foundation. The conference was supported by the embassies of Sweden, France, Spain, Germany, the Netherlands, Turkey, Israel, and Canada in Latvia.