403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Israeli Forces Shoot Palestinian Man Dead in Gaza Strip
(MENAFN) Israeli troops fatally shot a Palestinian man Sunday in the southern Gaza Strip, according to local media reports.
A Palestinian state news agency confirmed the incident, stating Israeli soldiers killed the man in Khan Younis’ Maen area but did not provide further details.
This event occurred just hours before a high-profile peace summit focused on a Gaza ceasefire, scheduled in Egypt’s Sharm el-Sheikh. The summit will be co-led by US President Donald Trump and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi.
More than 20 global leaders are expected to participate, including Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, French President Emmanuel Macron, Jordan’s King Abdullah II, Bahraini King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.
Egypt described the summit’s goal as “to end the war in the Gaza Strip, enhance efforts to bring peace and stability to the Middle East and usher in a new phase of regional security and stability.”
On Wednesday, Trump revealed that Israel and Hamas had agreed to the first phase of his 20-point ceasefire plan in Gaza. This initial phase, effective since Friday, includes the release of all Israeli captives in exchange for roughly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners and a gradual Israeli military withdrawal from Gaza.
The plan’s second phase involves establishing a new Gaza governing body without Hamas, deploying a multinational peacekeeping force, and disarming Hamas.
Since October 2023, Israeli military operations have killed over 67,600 Palestinians in Gaza, predominantly women and children, rendering much of the territory unlivable.
A Palestinian state news agency confirmed the incident, stating Israeli soldiers killed the man in Khan Younis’ Maen area but did not provide further details.
This event occurred just hours before a high-profile peace summit focused on a Gaza ceasefire, scheduled in Egypt’s Sharm el-Sheikh. The summit will be co-led by US President Donald Trump and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi.
More than 20 global leaders are expected to participate, including Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, French President Emmanuel Macron, Jordan’s King Abdullah II, Bahraini King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.
Egypt described the summit’s goal as “to end the war in the Gaza Strip, enhance efforts to bring peace and stability to the Middle East and usher in a new phase of regional security and stability.”
On Wednesday, Trump revealed that Israel and Hamas had agreed to the first phase of his 20-point ceasefire plan in Gaza. This initial phase, effective since Friday, includes the release of all Israeli captives in exchange for roughly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners and a gradual Israeli military withdrawal from Gaza.
The plan’s second phase involves establishing a new Gaza governing body without Hamas, deploying a multinational peacekeeping force, and disarming Hamas.
Since October 2023, Israeli military operations have killed over 67,600 Palestinians in Gaza, predominantly women and children, rendering much of the territory unlivable.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Tria Raises $12M To Be The Leading Self-Custodial Neobank And Payments Infrastructure For Humans And AI.
- Primexbt Launches Apple Pay For Seamless Deposits On Mobile
- VUBE Exchange Announces Unified Account Integration Across VUBE Pro, VUBE Plus, And VUBE Max
- Rome Launches Its Genesis NFT Collection“Imperia” On Magic Eden Launchpad
- Cregis At TOKEN2049 Singapore 2025: Unlocking The Next Frontier Of Adoption
- Pepeto Highlights $6.8M Presale Amid Ethereum's Price Moves And Opportunities
- FXIFY Partners With Alchemy Markets To Enable Users To Trade On The Tradingview Platform
CommentsNo comment