Asia's Sports Arbitration Seminar Wraps In Abu Dhabi

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Abu Dhabi hosted the two-day Regional Sports Arbitration Seminar, drawing officials and experts from across Asia to strengthen the legal architecture in sport governance.

The event, organised by the UAE National Olympic Committee and the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation in coordination with the Olympic Council of Asia, featured sessions ranging from case management to institutional development in sports law.

One of the spotlight panels, led by the Court of Arbitration for Sport, addressed existential pressures on arbitration mechanisms under the title“Is Sports Arbitration Under Threat?” Participants from Qatar's Sports Arbitration Foundation presented their evolving model, underscoring capacity building and procedural innovations.

Dr Mohammed bin Nasser Basem, chair of the Saudi Sports Arbitration Center, laid out his country's journey in building regulatory frameworks, managing caseloads, and engaging media stakeholders. He urged the expansion of arbitration capacity at both continental and national levels. At the same time, Oman's Salem Al Rawahi pointed to plans to set up an independent sports arbitration body in the Sultanate, and he commented that the diverse mix of Asian contributions enriched the exchange.

On the first day, Dr Abdullah Al-Hayyan of CAS guided attendees through foundational concepts of sports arbitration, and the Saudi experience was cited as a case study in governance and procedural practices. The seminar also explored cooperation between national courts, ministries of justice and sports arbitration bodies, a recurring theme as countries aim to enshrine arbitration decisions in enforceable legal frameworks.

The Olympic Council of Asia judged the programme a success, asserting that it deepened participants' grasp of emerging trends in sports law and encouraged engagement among Asian legal and sport justice officials.

See also Dubai Opens Mainland Door for Free-Zone Firms

Across the two days, attendees weighed the tension between evolving global standards and region-specific contexts in structuring fair dispute resolution. Lessons from Qatar and Saudi Arabia were discussed as potential models adaptable to other national settings.

Notice an issue? Arabian Post strives to deliver the most accurate and reliable information to its readers. If you believe you have identified an error or inconsistency in this article, please don't hesitate to contact our editorial team at editor[at]thearabianpost[dot]com . We are committed to promptly addressing any concerns and ensuring the highest level of journalistic integrity.