Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
ICMEI & AAFT School Of Hospitality And Tourism Present Cuban Cuisines At 11Th Global Literary Festival Noida 2025

ICMEI & AAFT School Of Hospitality And Tourism Present Cuban Cuisines At 11Th Global Literary Festival Noida 2025


2025-10-13 02:07:04
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida, 26th September 2025: The International Chamber of Media and Entertainment Industry (ICMEI), in collaboration with the AAFT School of Hospitality and Tourism, showcased the vibrant and flavorful cuisines of Cuba during the 11th Global Literary Festival Noida 2025 at Marwah Studios, Film City Noida.

The event was inaugurated by H.E. Juan Carlos Marsan Aguilera, Ambassador of Cuba to India, who warmly appreciated the initiative. "Cuisine is a living expression of culture and identity. Bringing Cuban flavors to India through this festival is not just about food, but about sharing traditions, joy, and the spirit of Cuba with our Indian friends," he said.

Welcoming the distinguished guests, Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of Marwah Studios, Chancellor of AAFT University, and Chair of the Indo Cuba Film and Cultural Forum, emphasized the cultural power of gastronomy. "Food is a universal language that fosters love, peace, and friendship. By celebrating Cuban cuisine at this literary festival, we strengthen the ties between India and Cuba while giving our students and audiences a memorable global experience," he remarked.

The Cuban food showcase added a colorful and soulful flavor to the festival, seamlessly blending literature, art, and gastronomy, while underlining the festival's mission of promoting cultural unity through creativity.

Company :-ICMEI

User :- Sanjay Shah

Email :[email protected]

Phone :-+91-1204831143


Other articles by AAFT

MENAFN13102025003198003206ID1110186493

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search