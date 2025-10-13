403
ICMEI & AAFT School Of Hospitality And Tourism Present Cuban Cuisines At 11Th Global Literary Festival Noida 2025
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida, 26th September 2025: The International Chamber of Media and Entertainment Industry (ICMEI), in collaboration with the AAFT School of Hospitality and Tourism, showcased the vibrant and flavorful cuisines of Cuba during the 11th Global Literary Festival Noida 2025 at Marwah Studios, Film City Noida.
The event was inaugurated by H.E. Juan Carlos Marsan Aguilera, Ambassador of Cuba to India, who warmly appreciated the initiative. "Cuisine is a living expression of culture and identity. Bringing Cuban flavors to India through this festival is not just about food, but about sharing traditions, joy, and the spirit of Cuba with our Indian friends," he said.
Welcoming the distinguished guests, Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of Marwah Studios, Chancellor of AAFT University, and Chair of the Indo Cuba Film and Cultural Forum, emphasized the cultural power of gastronomy. "Food is a universal language that fosters love, peace, and friendship. By celebrating Cuban cuisine at this literary festival, we strengthen the ties between India and Cuba while giving our students and audiences a memorable global experience," he remarked.
The Cuban food showcase added a colorful and soulful flavor to the festival, seamlessly blending literature, art, and gastronomy, while underlining the festival's mission of promoting cultural unity through creativity.
