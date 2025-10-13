Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
AIIB, GIZ To Establish Three-Year Roadmap For Joint Action

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 13. The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) and the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH have agreed to enhance their strategic collaboration and establish a three-year roadmap for joint action, Trend reports via the AIIB.

A letter of intent was signed between the two institutions, outlining priority areas of cooperation including green, climate and biodiversity infrastructure; connectivity and regional cooperation; technology-enabled and social infrastructure; as well as private-capital mobilization. AIIB was represented in Brussels by Ludger Schuknecht, Vice President of Policy and Strategy, while GIZ was represented by Ina Hommers, Director General Client Liaison and Business Development.

Under the agreement, AIIB and GIZ will jointly identify, prepare and implement sustainable infrastructure projects and climate programs in AIIB member states and GIZ partner countries. The partnership aims to leverage GIZ's technical expertise and global presence alongside AIIB's financing capabilities to deliver scalable and impactful solutions.

The two institutions also intend to mobilize concessional resources for joint initiatives, exchange knowledge and best practices, and explore opportunities for staff exchanges and institutional learning - demonstrating a shared commitment to advancing inclusive and sustainable development across Asia and beyond.

