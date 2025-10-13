AIIB, GIZ To Establish Three-Year Roadmap For Joint Action
A letter of intent was signed between the two institutions, outlining priority areas of cooperation including green, climate and biodiversity infrastructure; connectivity and regional cooperation; technology-enabled and social infrastructure; as well as private-capital mobilization. AIIB was represented in Brussels by Ludger Schuknecht, Vice President of Policy and Strategy, while GIZ was represented by Ina Hommers, Director General Client Liaison and Business Development.
Under the agreement, AIIB and GIZ will jointly identify, prepare and implement sustainable infrastructure projects and climate programs in AIIB member states and GIZ partner countries. The partnership aims to leverage GIZ's technical expertise and global presence alongside AIIB's financing capabilities to deliver scalable and impactful solutions.
The two institutions also intend to mobilize concessional resources for joint initiatives, exchange knowledge and best practices, and explore opportunities for staff exchanges and institutional learning - demonstrating a shared commitment to advancing inclusive and sustainable development across Asia and beyond.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Tria Raises $12M To Be The Leading Self-Custodial Neobank And Payments Infrastructure For Humans And AI.
- Primexbt Launches Apple Pay For Seamless Deposits On Mobile
- VUBE Exchange Announces Unified Account Integration Across VUBE Pro, VUBE Plus, And VUBE Max
- Rome Launches Its Genesis NFT Collection“Imperia” On Magic Eden Launchpad
- Cregis At TOKEN2049 Singapore 2025: Unlocking The Next Frontier Of Adoption
- Pepeto Highlights $6.8M Presale Amid Ethereum's Price Moves And Opportunities
- FXIFY Partners With Alchemy Markets To Enable Users To Trade On The Tradingview Platform
CommentsNo comment