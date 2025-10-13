Milind Soman's Wife Ankita Reflects On Overcoming Her Fears As She Completes Ironman Swim

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 13 (IANS) Milind Soman's wife, Ankita Konwar, recently shared an inspiring note about conquering her fears and completing a 3.8 km Ironman swim.

Reflecting on her journey, she revealed how she once feared the very waters she now glides through with confidence. Expressing gratitude to her coach for unwavering support and patience, Ankita credited the experience with teaching her resilience, trust, and strength - both in swimming and in life. Taking to Instagram handle, Konwar shared a series of her photos and wrote,“A year and a half ago, I was afraid to float. Now, I glide through the same waters that once terrified me, all 3.8 kms of them. It's true when they say, you don't need to prove the world wrong, prove the one person right, who believes in you.”

“Thank you coach, for your patience, stroke after stroke, your faith against my doubts, and the countless hours you kept showing up for me, lending me your courage when I lacked mine. It turned my fears into rhythm, and doubts into strength.”

Ankita Konwar added,“You didn't just teach me how to swim, but also how to trust my strength, breathe through chaos, and believe in my power. This Ironman swim was mine, but the calm in every stroke was yours. Your voice will always remain my guiding light. Thank you for making my resilience stronger and determination deeper Here's to many more adventures together because guess what, we are just getting started!!!.”

A few days ago, Ankita became the first Assamese woman to complete an Ironman. Milind Soman congratulated his better half with a heartfelt note. He wrote,“Ankita Konwar from India, you are an IRONMAN !!!!! Magic words on the magic carpet (Smiling emoji) so incredibly proud of you, my love ! So Estonia 70.3 was the perfect warm up, and Ironman Barcelona, your first full Ironman was fun fun fun with our friends @arjunkawle & @dhirenbontra (Smiling emoji) And i hear you are the first Assamese woman to complete a full Ironman!! wow !!! (sic).”

Soman added,“So happy we could do it together (red heart emoji) My second Ironman, 10 years after my first, and more than half an hour faster, so happy, 60 is the new 50 (tough out emoji) what an incredible event and life experience, truly epitomises the saying #anything is possible! Thank you @ironmantri @ironmantrispain...Thank you @carlesiturbe.”