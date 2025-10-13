Lbank Exchange Listed Mindemesh (MESH)

Users are able to access the MESH/USDT trading pair now at:







About Mindemesh

Mindemesh is a decentralized AI compute, model access, and data exchange protocol that transforms the traditionally siloed AI infrastructure into a modular, open, and tokenized economy governed by its community. Through $MESH, users can contribute GPU power, upload and monetize models, or share datasets - forming the building blocks of a decentralized AI mesh.

The project's mission is to create a Web3-native neural network , where compute, data, and intelligence are freely exchanged and monetized by contributors across the world, not controlled by centralized tech monopolies.

Core Components

Compute Mesh

A decentralized network of GPU compute nodes run by $MESH stakers, powering AI inference, training, and agent hosting in a permissionless manner.

Model Hub

An open marketplace for uploading, monetizing, and accessing AI models. Contributors can deploy agents, run fine-tuning, and offer model-as-a-service directly on-chain.

Data Grid

A token-gated dataset marketplace with transparent access logging and usage tracking, allowing data owners to monetize clean, labeled datasets securely.

Proof-of-Inference

Mindemesh introduces a zk-based verification layer to ensure AI inference outputs are valid, provable, and tamper-proof.

Tokenomics



Token Name: MESH

Token Type: Utility & Governance

Total Supply: TBA Blockchain: TBA (assumed EVM-compatible unless otherwise announced)

Token Utility:



Staking: Required to compute nodes or serve AI agents

Payments: Access compute power, datasets, or trained models

Governance: Vote on ecosystem proposals and rankings Rewards: Distributed to contributors of compute, data, or models

Allocation Breakdown: