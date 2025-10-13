Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Lbank Exchange Listed Mindemesh (MESH)


2025-10-13 12:04:26
(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - October 12, 2025) - LBank Exchange, a leading global cryptocurrency trading platform, has listed Mindemesh (MESH) at 10:00 on October 8, 2025 (UTC) .

Users are able to access the MESH/USDT trading pair now at:



MESH Listing Banner

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

About Mindemesh

Mindemesh is a decentralized AI compute, model access, and data exchange protocol that transforms the traditionally siloed AI infrastructure into a modular, open, and tokenized economy governed by its community. Through $MESH, users can contribute GPU power, upload and monetize models, or share datasets - forming the building blocks of a decentralized AI mesh.

The project's mission is to create a Web3-native neural network , where compute, data, and intelligence are freely exchanged and monetized by contributors across the world, not controlled by centralized tech monopolies.

Core Components

Compute Mesh

A decentralized network of GPU compute nodes run by $MESH stakers, powering AI inference, training, and agent hosting in a permissionless manner.

Model Hub

An open marketplace for uploading, monetizing, and accessing AI models. Contributors can deploy agents, run fine-tuning, and offer model-as-a-service directly on-chain.

Data Grid

A token-gated dataset marketplace with transparent access logging and usage tracking, allowing data owners to monetize clean, labeled datasets securely.

Proof-of-Inference

Mindemesh introduces a zk-based verification layer to ensure AI inference outputs are valid, provable, and tamper-proof.

Tokenomics

  • Token Name: MESH

  • Token Type: Utility & Governance

  • Total Supply: TBA

  • Blockchain: TBA (assumed EVM-compatible unless otherwise announced)

Token Utility:

  • Staking: Required to compute nodes or serve AI agents

  • Payments: Access compute power, datasets, or trained models

  • Governance: Vote on ecosystem proposals and rankings

  • Rewards: Distributed to contributors of compute, data, or models

Allocation Breakdown:

Category Percentage
Ecosystem 40%
Operations 30%
Team 10%
Advisors & Partners 10%
Others (e.g, Airdrops) 10%

Roadmap Highlights

Phase 1: Launch & Community Building

  • Website and whitepaper release

  • Community formation

  • Initial $MESH token deployment

Phase 2: Development & Exchange Listings

  • Smart contract audit

  • Strategic partnerships with DePIN and AI-native projects

  • LBank and additional exchange listings

Phase 3: Expansion & Utility

  • Launch of Prompt Station for AI agent training

  • Staking mechanism activation

  • Launch of Data Grid and contributor dashboard

Learn More about Mindemesh

Website:

About LBank

Founded in 2015, LBank is a leading global cryptocurrency exchange serving over 20 million registered users in 160 countries and regions. With a daily trading volume exceeding $8.5 billion and 10 years of safety with zero security incidents, LBank is dedicated to providing a comprehensive and user-friendly trading experience. Through innovative trading solutions, the platform has enabled users to achieve average returns of over 130% on newly listed assets.

As the ultimate 100x Gems Hub, LBank has listed over 300 mainstream coins and more than 50 high-potential gems. Ranked No. 1 in 100x Gems, Highest Gains, and Meme Share, LBank leads the market with the fastest altcoin listings, unmatched liquidity, and industry-first trading guarantees, making it the go-to platform for crypto investors worldwide.

For media requests, please contact:

To view the source version of this press release, please visit

