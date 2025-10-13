Lbank Exchange Listed Mindemesh (MESH)
|Category
|Percentage
|Ecosystem
|40%
|Operations
|30%
|Team
|10%
|Advisors & Partners
|10%
|Others (e.g, Airdrops)
|10%
Roadmap Highlights
Phase 1: Launch & Community Building
- Website and whitepaper release
Community formation Initial $MESH token deployment
Phase 2: Development & Exchange Listings
- Smart contract audit
Strategic partnerships with DePIN and AI-native projects LBank and additional exchange listings
Phase 3: Expansion & Utility
- Launch of Prompt Station for AI agent training
Staking mechanism activation Launch of Data Grid and contributor dashboard
Learn More about Mindemesh
Website:
About LBank
Founded in 2015, LBank is a leading global cryptocurrency exchange serving over 20 million registered users in 160 countries and regions. With a daily trading volume exceeding $8.5 billion and 10 years of safety with zero security incidents, LBank is dedicated to providing a comprehensive and user-friendly trading experience. Through innovative trading solutions, the platform has enabled users to achieve average returns of over 130% on newly listed assets.
As the ultimate 100x Gems Hub, LBank has listed over 300 mainstream coins and more than 50 high-potential gems. Ranked No. 1 in 100x Gems, Highest Gains, and Meme Share, LBank leads the market with the fastest altcoin listings, unmatched liquidity, and industry-first trading guarantees, making it the go-to platform for crypto investors worldwide.
Follow LBank for Updates
Website:
Twitter:
Telegram:
Instagram:
LinkedIn:
For media requests, please contact:
Email: ...
To view the source version of this press release, please visit
SOURCE: LBank
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Pepeto Highlights $6.8M Presale Amid Ethereum's Price Moves And Opportunities
- Codego Launches Whitelabel Devices Bringing Tokens Into Daily Life
- Zeni.Ai Launches First AI-Powered Rewards Business Debit Card
- LYS Labs Moves Beyond Data And Aims To Become The Operating System For Automated Global Finance
- Whale.Io Launches Battlepass Season 3, Featuring $77,000 In Crypto Casino Rewards
- Ceffu Secures Full VASP Operating License From Dubai's VARA
CommentsNo comment