The Deputy Chairperson Of The African Union Commission Concludes A Productive Working Visit To South Africa Amid The Inaugural Diaspora Week

H.E Amb. Selma Malika Haddadi, the Deputy Chairperson has concluded a fruitful working visit to Pretoria, South Africa, marked by high-level political engagement, solemn remembrance, and a reinforced commitment to Pan-African solidarity.

The Inaugural Diaspora Week initiated and hosted from 8 to 10 October 2025 by the Government of South Africa, under the theme“Promoting Socio-Economic and Cultural Rights as forms of Reparatory Justice,” anchored the Deputy Chairperson's visit to Pretoria.

The Diaspora Week activities highlighted reparatory justice, memorialization, spirituality and healing, emphasizing the African Union's commitment to strengthening its strategic partnership with the Republic of South Africa and engaging meaningfully with its diaspora community during this significant week.

In line with the AU theme of the year, the Deputy Chairperson Haddadi Championed Reparatory Justice at the Diaspora Week.

H.E. Amb. Selma Malika Haddadi, Deputy Chairperson of the African Union Commission, delivered a compelling address during Diaspora Week, spotlighting the AU's 2025 theme:“Justice for Africans and People of African Descent Through Reparations.” Speaking at a high-level panel on socio-economic and cultural rights, she emphasized the need for reparatory justice that goes beyond symbolism calling for economic empowerment and cultural reclamation to heal the enduring legacies of slavery and colonialism.

Honoring Africa's Liberation Heroes at Freedom Park

In a solemn tribute, Amb. Haddadi visited the Freedom Park Heritage Site and Museum, laying a wreath at the Wall of Names to honor Africa's fallen freedom fighters. This tribute underscored the AU's commitment to preserving the memory of those who sacrificed for the continent's dignity and liberation.

Keynote on Memorialization and Africa's Healing Journey

At a dedicated ceremony, Amb. Haddadi delivered a keynote on“Memorialization and Healing and the Role of the AUC” reaffirming the Commission's leadership in continental remembrance initiatives Deputy Chairperson highlighted projects like the AU Human Rights Memorial and the Great Museum of Africa as pillars of cultural revival, urging global and intergenerational collaboration to transform historical grief into unity, resilience, and a dignified future for Africa.

Fruitful discussions with the Government of South Africa

During this visit, H.E. Amb. Haddadi held a substantive meeting with His Excellency Mr. Alvin Botes, the Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) of South Africa. The discussions highlighted the important and supportive role of South Africa to the African Union and South Africa's particular emphasis on continental integration, G20, and collaborative efforts within the frameworks of Agenda 2063 and the United Nations. Both parties reaffirmed their shared commitment to advancing Africa's development and global positioning.

