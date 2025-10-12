Azerbaijani Judokas Win 10 Medals At International Tournament (PHOTO)
On the last day of the competition, four more athletes from the Azerbaijani team were among the prize winners.
Representatives of the Azerbaijani team met in the final bout in the women's 70 kg weight class. Sudaba Agayeva won the gold medal, and Aytaj Gardashkhanli won the silver.
Gunel Gasanli, competing in the 78 kg weight class, also won a silver medal. In the men's competition, Elmar Gasimov (100 kg) finished the tournament with a bronze medal.
On the previous day of the competition, Tofig Mamedov (60 kg) and Gultaj Mamedaliyeva (52 kg) won gold, Guseyn Allahyarov (60 kg) and Ulviya Bayramova (57 kg) won silver medal, and Elshan Asadov (66 kg) and Ibrahim Aliyev (73 kg) won bronze medal.
Thus, the Azerbaijani team, having won a total of 10 medals, including 3 gold, 4 silver and 3 bronze, took third place in the overall standings.
