CEBSI FILMS' HALIGI (PILLAR) MAKES HISTORY AT THE INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL MANHATTAN - SWEEPS 4 MAJOR AWARDS

EINPresswire/ -- CEBSI Films proudly made history this year at the prestigious International Film Festival Manhattan (IFFM), taking home an impressive four major awards for its powerful feature film Haligi (Pillar). The film captivated international audiences and critics alike, solidifying CEBSI Films’ growing global presence in cinema.The honors include: Best Feature Film – Haligi (Pillar), Best Director – Nestor Malgapo Jr., Best Actor – Christopher Roxas, and Best Cast Ensemble (Feature Film).

In addition, Regine Angeles earned a Best Actress Nomination, while Christopher Roxas was also recognized as the Face of IFFM 2025, further underscoring the film’s exceptional impact and artistry.

Haligi (Pillar) is a deeply moving story that reflects the values of faith, family, and resilience—resonating with diverse audiences across the globe.

These historic wins are dedicated to the Executive Minister of Iglesia Ni Cristo (INC), Brother Eduardo V. Manalo, whose leadership and vision continue to inspire excellence. The film is also a brainchild of Deputy Executive Minister Brother Angelo Manalo, who plays a pivotal role in CEBSI Films’ mission to produce meaningful and inspiring cinema.

“All praises and glory to the Almighty God!” the CEBSI Films team shared as they accepted the honors on stage in Manhattan.

This milestone marks a significant cultural achievement for the Filipino community and for CEBSI Films, spotlighting Filipino talent and storytelling on one of the world’s most celebrated film festival stages.

Photos and clips from the IFFM Awards Night will be available through CEBSI Films’ official media channels.

#HaligiAtIFFM #CEBSIFilms #IFFM2025 #HaligiTheMovie #FilipinoPride #GlobalRecognition #BreakingNews