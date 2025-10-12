Dubai Billionaire Says Emirati Youth Who Refrain From Marriage Must Be Held Accountable

Dubai billionaire Khalaf Al Habtoor has urged young Emiratis to marry and hopes for a law to be enacted to encourage locals to marry before the age of 30.

While taking to social media platform X, he said that young nationals who refrain from marriage without a valid excuse must be held accountable, because it is a matter of survival and cohesion of society.

He stressed that the UAE government supports Emiratis in education, healthcare, housing, and marriage support as well.

“I feel sad every time I see young Emirati men and women over the age of thirty who are not yet married. They are the nation's true wealth and the future of this blessed land, built on family and the values ​​instilled in us by our fathers and grandfathers. Without them, no family can exist, and no society, of which we are proud, can survive,” said Al Habtoor, founder and chairman of Al Habtoor Group.

He noted that marriage brings“stability” to society and“continuity of a nation".

“I sincerely urge our young men and women to get married and not hesitate or postpone. There is nothing more beautiful in life than having a home that unites one with the one they love and children who fill their lives with warmth and meaning,” he said.

The UAE - which is home to over 200 nationalities - has one of the highest share of foreign population as over 80 per cent of the country's population is foreigners. The Gulf country's population has crossed 11 million, according to Worldometer.

The UAE government has been aggressively pushing for the inclusion of young Emiratis in the private sector, as well as providing them support through the Nafis programme. It also provides support through financial incentives, better work-life balance and early childhood support to boost the population of the citizens.

Under the Dubai Social Agenda 33, the government aims to double the number of new Emirati families in Dubai.

The Dubai billionaire advised young UAE citizens that money or capabilities should not be an excuse for delaying the wedding as the government supports citizens.

“Our blessed country never fails to support its children, and we, the people of this country, will stand by the government with everything we have to support young Emiratis and enable them to establish decent, stable homes and families,” he added.

Moreover, he hoped that a law will be enacted requiring young men and women to marry before they reach the age of 27 or 30.

“The state is not falling short (in supporting locals). It provides education, housing, healthcare, and marriage support, but we also have a responsibility to support the marriages of our sons and daughters. Anyone who refuses or refrains from marriage without a valid excuse must be held accountable, because we are talking about the survival and cohesion of society,” he said.

He added that the family is the nation's treasure, the secret to its strength, and the security of its future.

“Let us protect our young men and women and support marriage so that we can see every young Emirati man and woman enjoying stability and happiness under one roof,” he concluded.

Cohesive society

Following a significant reaction to his appeal, the Dubai billionaire later made some suggestions to build a cohesive society in the UAE.

Firstly, he urged the media in the UAE to play a constructive role in spreading positive awareness and avoid exaggerating negative news related to marriage and divorce because this instills fear in young people regarding commitment and responsibility.

“Second, it is important to reiterate that marriage is a partnership and a responsibility, not simply a relationship between a man and a woman. A man must realise his responsibilities as a husband and leader of his home. A woman must realise her significant role in building a family, raising children, and preserving the home with love, patience, and reason. When each partner fulfills his/her role with faith and sincerity, marriages succeed, families flourish, and contentment pervades hearts. A successful marriage is not based on perfection, but rather on sincere intentions, cooperation, and mutual appreciation,” suggested the billionaire.

“Building cohesive families is a national responsibility before it is a personal one. Stable homes are the foundation of stable nations. When we preserve the family, we protect our values ​​and safeguard our future,” he added.