Public Opinion In Jordan: Confidence In The Government And National Sentiment

A recent survey conducted by the Center for Strategic Studies at the University of Jordan has revealed growing public confidence in the government of Dr. Bisher Al-Khasawneh, one year after its formation, as well as strong support for Jordan's policies regarding regional developments.

Support for Jordan's Stance on Gaza and Regional Relations

The survey shows that 87% of Jordanians are satisfied with the state's position on the war in Gaza, while 71% believe that the conflict contributed to strengthening relations between Jordan and Palestine. Nearly 90% of Jordanians evaluated Jordan's relations with Syria as“very good” or“good.”

Public Trust in Government and Leadership

National confidence in the government's ability to fulfill its responsibilities has risen to 61%, compared to 54% at the time of its formation. Trust in the Prime Minister's capacity to handle the first year of his government has also increased significantly: 67% of the general population and the same percentage of opinion leaders believe that Dr. Al-Khasawneh is capable of managing the current stage, up from 57% and 55%, respectively, at the time of formation.

Confidence in the rest of the cabinet (excluding the Prime Minister) has risen to 58%, compared to 50% at formation, and 47% in the 100-day survey, while it stood at 60% in the 200-day survey.

Perception of National Progress

The survey indicates that 57% of Jordanians believe the country is moving in a positive direction, compared to 55% at formation and 47% during the 100-day survey. Those perceiving a negative direction decreased to 35%, down from 40% at formation and 51% in the 100-day survey.

Prime Minister's Field Visits and Service Delivery

Field visits conducted by the Prime Minister are positively received, with 65% of the national sample and 64% of opinion leaders expressing satisfaction. Additionally, 43% of Jordanians believe these visits have a positive impact on local governorates.

Regarding government services, 73% of the national sample and 60% of opinion leaders believe the government is doing everything possible to provide citizens with comprehensive services.

Economic Outlook and Reform Optimism

The survey highlights growing optimism regarding economic and administrative reforms:



48% of Jordanians are optimistic about their personal economic situation over the next 12 months.

44% of the national sample and 56% of opinion leaders are confident in the government's ability to implement its economic modernization vision.

46% of the national sample and 61% of opinion leaders are optimistic about public sector reform. 48% of the national sample and 60% of opinion leaders are confident in the government's ability to complete and enhance political reforms.

Local Governance and Electoral Participation

Regarding local governance, 55% of the national sample and 50% of opinion leaders support appointing mayors instead of electing them, while 38% of the national sample and 48% of opinion leaders oppose the proposal. Support for maintaining provincial councils (decentralization) stands at 51% among the national sample and 50% among opinion leaders. Furthermore, 43% of the national sample indicate they will participate in upcoming municipal and provincial elections.

National Service and Symbolic Initiatives

The survey demonstrates overwhelming support for national initiatives:



95% of Jordanians support reinstating national service.

76% are satisfied with the installation of Jordanian flagpoles in front of homes and buildings. 66% were unaware of the government's plan to cover 4.1 million citizens at the King Hussein Cancer Center starting next year.

Cabinet Reshuffle and Regional Confidence

The recent cabinet reshuffle is supported by 56% of the national sample and 37% of opinion leaders. Regarding regional affairs, 52% of the national sample and 61% of opinion leaders are optimistic about the government's ability to manage regional files.

Survey Methodology and Additional Insights

The survey encompassed both the national population and opinion leaders, revealing that 70% of Jordanians trust the government (23%“high trust” and 47%“moderate trust”). Among opinion leaders, 85% report actively following government actions, compared to 49% of the general population.

Overall, the survey reflects a trend of increasing public optimism and confidence in both governmental performance and the leadership of Prime Minister Dr. Bisher Al-Khasawneh, alongside strong national solidarity regarding Jordan's regional policies.