Indonesia praises role of Turkey, US, Egypt, Qatar in Gaza’s truce
(MENAFN) Indonesia has praised the efforts of Türkiye, the United States, Egypt, and Qatar in achieving a ceasefire in Gaza and pledged to "participate actively" in aiding the territory’s reconstruction.
"Indonesia expresses its appreciation for the mediation efforts by the United States, Egypt, Qatar, and Türkiye, and underscores the importance of implementing all provisions of the ceasefire agreement in good faith," an Indonesian Foreign Ministry statement said on Friday.
Jakarta expressed hope for immediate and extensive humanitarian access and welcomed the initial phase of the ceasefire. The country also called on the international community to "seize this momentum to resume the peace process in Palestine based on the Two-State Solution and to realize the establishment of an independent and sovereign State of Palestine, in accordance with relevant UN resolutions and international law."
The ceasefire agreement was reached early Thursday between Israel and Hamas in Egypt’s Red Sea city of Sharm el-Sheikh, facilitated by Qatar, Egypt, the US, and Türkiye. The plan, comprising 20 points and first outlined on Sept. 29 by Trump, includes the release of all Israeli captives in exchange for Palestinian prisoners, a permanent ceasefire, Hamas disarmament, and the reconstruction of Gaza.
Since October 2023, nearly 67,200 Palestinians, most of them women and children, have been killed due to Israeli attacks in the enclave. Continuous bombardment has rendered much of Gaza uninhabitable, causing widespread famine and disease. Israel has approved “phase one” of the ceasefire, and Hamas leader Khalil al-Hayya confirmed that the deal guarantees the war in Gaza “has ended completely.”
