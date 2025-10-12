QMCO INVESTOR NOTICE: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of Quantum

If you suffered losses in Quantum Corporation between November 15, 2024 and August 18, 2025 and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310) .

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Quantum Corporation ("Quantum Corporation" or the"Company") (NASDAQ: QMCO) and reminds investors of the November 3, 2025 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

According to the lawsuit, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Quantum Corporation improperly recognized revenue during the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025; (2) Quantum Corporation would therefore need to restate its previously filed financial statements for the fiscal third quarter ended December 31, 2024; and (3) as a result, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

On June 30, 2025, Quantum disclosed that it would be unable to timely file its annual financial report for the fiscal year 2025 as it is“reviewing its accounting related to certain revenue contracts as well as the application of standalone selling price under applicable accounting standards.”

On this news, Quantum's stock price fell $1.00, or 10.03%, to close at $8.97 per share on June 30, 2025, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on August 8, 2025, Quantum announced that its third quarter 2024 financial statements“should no longer be relied upon” due to“deficiencies in the Company's internal control over financial reporting and the Company's disclosure controls and procedures that constituted material weaknesses.” The Company further disclosed that the affected financial statements would be restated to show a new decrease of approximately $3.9 million in revenue.

On this news, Quantum's stock price fell $0.14, or 1.79%, to close at $7.66 per share on August 11, 2025.

Then, on August 18, 2025, Quantum disclosed that its CEO would be resigning from the role after only five months in the position.

On this news, Quantum's stock price fell $0.61, or 8.2%, to close at $6.83 per share on August 19, 2025, thereby injuring investors further.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

