Art Exhibition In Jerash Highlights Children's Creativity Through Art Therapy

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 12 (Petra) -- The Union of Medical Care and Relief Organizations - USA (UOSSM USA), in cooperation with the Medical Aid for Palestinians (MAP), inaugurated on Sunday an art exhibition in Gaza Camp, Jerash Governorate, showcasing artwork created by children during art therapy sessions under the Space of Hope project, marking World Mental Health Day.According to a statement by MAP, the event featured interactive workshops, painting sessions, and group play activities that offered children and their families a joyful experience and renewed their sense of participation and belonging.The celebration also included a presentation highlighting the achievements of the Space of Hope project in supporting mental health within marginalized communities and providing safe environments for psychological and creative expression.The project team performed a silent play portraying the human journey through pain and recovery.