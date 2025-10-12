Du And Network International Intend To Launch Integrated Payment-Telecom Solutions To Empower UAE's SME Ecosystem At Expand North Star 2025

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) du will offer integrated digital payment solutions bundled with telecommunications services as a business growth partner that helps startups and SMEs connect, sell, and grow through cost-effective, scalable solutions designed specifically for the entrepreneurial ecosystem

Dubai, UAE, October, 2025: du, the leading telecom and digital services provider, today announced the signing of a MOU with Network International, a leading fintech company in the Middle East and Africa, at Expand North Star 2025 where du is exhibiting under the theme“You are made to shape what's next. With our integrated digital solutions.” The partnership intends to eliminate operational complexity by combining connectivity, payment processing, and point-of-sale capabilities into a single, seamlessly integrated platform while providing the scalability and flexibility that growing businesses require. Murat Cagri Suzer, Group CEO of Network International, joined du leadership at the event to unveil this groundbreaking alliance that will fundamentally change how startups and SMEs operate in the UAE's digital economy.

The partnership will bring together du's extensive network infrastructure and digital platforms with Network International's expertise in payment processing and financial technology solutions. Through this collaboration, du will offer comprehensive bundled payment solutions integrated with telecommunications services, enabling merchants to accept payments seamlessly across multiple channels. The integrated platform encompasses payment gateway integration for e-commerce businesses and sophisticated point-of-sale solutions for the retail industry, all designed to simplify business operations through cost-effective plans that allow companies to start small and scale efficiently without heavy upfront investments.

Fahad Al Hassawi, CEO of du, said:“We aim to be a comprehensive business growth partner offering integrated solutions that enable our customers to connect, sell and grow. This partnership represents a fundamental evolution in how we serve the business community where we're providing SMEs with everything they need to succeed in today's digital economy under one trusted platform.”

du will focus on delivering smart solutions that enable businesses to“connect, sell and grow” as a trusted business growth partner that offers secure, reliable, and adaptable technology solutions under one comprehensive platform. The partnership addresses a critical gap in the market by enhancing financial inclusion for underserved and unbanked SMEs while promoting cashless transactions that align with the UAE's digital economy agenda.

Murat Cagri Suzer, Group CEO at Network International, said:“At Network International, our mission is to enable commerce and help build digital, inclusive, and innovation-driven economies. Our partnership with du will take that mission further – extending our reach, enhancing customer value, and making payments simpler, smarter and more secure for everyone in the UAE. Through this collaboration, businesses will gain access to a seamless ecosystem that empowers them to connect, transact, and grow with confidence – while staying at the forefront of payments innovation. I would like to thank our partners at du for their trust, and our teams for the dedication and hard work that made this partnership possible.”

Innovation remains at the core of this partnership, with both companies committed to exploring emerging technologies including AI, blockchain, and real-time payment systems to enhance security and operational efficiency. The collaboration will leverage data-driven solutions to provide valuable business insights and sophisticated financial tools specifically tailored for SME requirements, ensuring a future-ready digital payment ecosystem that adapts to evolving market needs. The online service delivery model ensures accessibility and convenience for businesses across the region, supported by educational and awareness programs that demonstrate the tangible benefits of digital payment adoption.

About du:

du adds life to life with a comprehensive portfolio of mobile, fixed, broadband, entertainment services, and fintech solutions. Through a digital-first approach powered by ultra-reliable fiber and 5G technology, du delivers bespoke solutions leveraging cloud computing, AI-driven analytics, advanced cybersecurity, and IoT integration. As a trusted digital telco enabler spearheading the UAE's digital transformation, we collaborate with a dynamic partner ecosystem to propel industries and society toward operational excellence, shaping a more connected and digitally advanced future across the region.

About Network International:

Network International is the Middle East and Africa's leading fintech company. Our purpose is to help businesses and economies grow by simplifying payments and commerce. We serve a diverse ecosystem of banks, fintechs, telcos, merchants, governments, and public sector entities spanning 50+ countries – empowering our partners with innovative technology, value-added services, and deep expertise in payment systems and infrastructure. Our 3,000+ team strength on the ground works closely with 250+ financial institutions and 240,000+ merchants to deliver reliable, scalable, and future-ready payment and fintech solutions across the region.