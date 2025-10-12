PKL 12: Ajay Thakur Lauds Aslam Inamdar's Leadership After Win Over Tamil Thalaivas

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 12 (IANS) Puneri Paltan became the second team to secure their place in the top eight of Season 12 of the Pro Kabaddi League after a commanding 36-23 win over the Tamil Thalaivas at the Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium on Saturday night.

Led by standout performances from raiders Pankaj Mohite (9 points) and Aslam Inamdar (7 points), Puneri dominated from start to finish, while Gurdeep's High Five added steel to the defence.

Reflecting on the win, head coach Ajay Thakur praised his team's discipline and collective effort.“Today's match was played with a lot of discipline. Every player - from Vishal and Gaurav Khatri, to Aslam - contributed to the team's rhythm and control. If we continue to play like this, there's nothing to worry about,” he said.

The coach also lauded Aslam Inamdar's leadership, describing it as a key factor in the team's balance and composure.“Captaincy is not just about leading from the front - it's about showing the way. Aslam is thoughtful and composed. He reads the situation well and lets the players take responsibility on the mat,” Thakur added.

Inamdar, in turn, credited the coach for fostering an environment of trust and accountability.“Our coach is a legend. He always says it's our job to make the right calls on the mat because we understand the situation best. That gives us confidence and freedom,” said the Puneri Paltan skipper.

With their top-eight berth now sealed, Puneri Paltan shift their focus to their next challenge - a crucial clash against Dabang Delhi. The coach acknowledged the quality of the opposition, calling their opponents a 'well-balanced team' with depth in both attack and defence.“They have strong raiders like Ashu and Neeraj Narwal. But our young players have shown great composure, and if we stay united, we can continue our winning momentum,” he said.

A top-of-the-table clash awaits as Dabang Delhi K.C. take on Puneri Paltan in what promises to be a tactical battle. Dabang Delhi will rely on captain Ashu Malik's consistency and Fazel Atrachali's leadership in defence. Puneri Paltan's balance between Aslam Inamdar's raiding and a disciplined defensive setup gives them the edge. With both teams in prime form, this could go down to the final raid.

Meanwhile, Bengal Warriorz will look to their talisman Devank to spearhead the attack, backed by strong raiding support. Bengaluru Bulls, on the other hand, bank on Alireza Mirzaian's form and a robust defensive core led by Yogesh. The Warriorz have history on their side, but the Bulls' all-round strength keeps them in contention. Expect a close, high-energy contest from start to finish.