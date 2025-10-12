Surbhi Chandna Reveals Karan Sharma Fasted For Her On Karwa Chauth Again This Year

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 12 (IANS) Popular TV actress Surbhi Chandna and her husband, Karan Sharma, celebrated Karwa Chauth in the most heartfelt way.

The 'Ishqbaaaz' actress revealed that, just like last year, Karan fasted for her again this year. Sharing glimpses from their celebration in Alibag, Surbhi mentioned how the couple spent the scorching day playing pickleball and cherishing 15 years of togetherness before sighting the moon. Taking to her Instagram handle, the actress shared a series of her photos from the celebrations. She captioned the images,“Karan Sharma fasted for his Wife Surbhi Chandna just like last year this year too With every sip of water we drank we blessed and thanked each other for the 15 years we invested in this union Survived a scorching hot day in Alibag on Karwachauth , played pickleball to kill time before the Moon Showed up.”

In the pictures, Surbhi Chandna looked radiant in a shimmery pink and golden saree, paired with matching jewellery - a statement neckpiece, earrings, and bangles. One of the photos captured the actress looking at Karan through a sieve, while another showed her lovingly breaking his fast by offering him water. A heartwarming video featured Karan planting a sweet kiss on Surbhi's cheek.

The 'Naagin' actress also shared a few solo shots, striking elegant poses, along with a glimpse from her sargi ritual. Karan complemented her perfectly in a blue and white kurta.

Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma tied the knot in an intimate destination wedding on March 2, 2024, at Chomu Palace in Rajasthan. The couple recently celebrated their first wedding anniversary on March 2, 2025, marking a year of togetherness.

The actress penned a heartfelt note for Karan on their marriage anniversary. She wrote,“Such a Wholesome First Anniversary Celebration in Fragments (See for Yourself) A wisely planned surprise ( thats a Given when you have a husband Like Karan ) Getaway filled with Love Laughter Crazyness Togetherness of the families and not Just the Two of Us For a Change Since we both are working on our New Song for Feel Good Originals and have various other commitments I had to disappoint Karan & drop our Plan to travel this Month But our Naughty families who clearly were missing all the last year wedding madness along with Mr smartly made a Whatsapp group , played along & constructed the entire plan and for sure bit*hed me out too.”

“There is No Bigger Joy than the unconditional love and support of your Family .. Soo Fortunate to have celebrated this special day with them and ofcourse My Idaan. And then this trip with some Rummy Champions Came to an end thankyou for reading.”