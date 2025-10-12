Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Cathay Pacific To Extend Free Wi-Fi From November


2025-10-12 06:09:20
(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Dhaka: Cathay Pacific said it will offer complimentary Wi-Fi to Cathay Gold members travelling in all cabins starting 15 November 2025.

With the move, free in-flight connectivity will be available to all passengers flying in First and Business Class, as well as to Diamond and Gold members across all cabins.

The airline also plans to extend the service to all Cathay members travelling in Premium Economy by the end of the year.

“One-device access will be available, with the option to switch between devices during the flight,” Cathay said.

“We recognise how important it is for our passengers to stay connected in the air,” said Erica Peng, Director Customer Travel at Cathay Pacific.“This extension reflects our commitment to enhancing the travel experience.”

-B

MENAFN12102025000163011034ID1110184540

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search