Cathay Pacific To Extend Free Wi-Fi From November

Dhaka: Cathay Pacific said it will offer complimentary Wi-Fi to Cathay Gold members travelling in all cabins starting 15 November 2025.

With the move, free in-flight connectivity will be available to all passengers flying in First and Business Class, as well as to Diamond and Gold members across all cabins.

The airline also plans to extend the service to all Cathay members travelling in Premium Economy by the end of the year.

“One-device access will be available, with the option to switch between devices during the flight,” Cathay said.

“We recognise how important it is for our passengers to stay connected in the air,” said Erica Peng, Director Customer Travel at Cathay Pacific.“This extension reflects our commitment to enhancing the travel experience.”

