Construction Of A Small-Capacity Nuclear Power Plant Begins In Uzbekistan

Construction has officially begun on a small-capacity nuclear power plant (SNPP) in Uzbekistan's Farish district, marking a major milestone in the country's nuclear energy development. The plant will feature Russia's advanced RITM-200N reactor design.

This project is the first in the world to host both high- and small-capacity nuclear power units on a single site, setting a global precedent in the integration of nuclear generation technologies.

Rosatom Director General Alexey Likhachev and Uzatom Director Azim Akhmedkhadjayev formally launched the initial phase of construction. The pouring of the“first concrete” for the SNPP's first unit is scheduled for Spring 2026.

“Today marks a new chapter in Uzbekistan's nuclear generation program. As with all our international projects, construction of the SNPP will feature a high level of localization, with Uzbek companies actively involved as subcontractors. Rosatom will ensure the plant's construction and provide comprehensive support throughout its at least 60-year operational lifespan,” said Alexey Likhachev, Director General of Rosatom.







At present, the site is undergoing engineering surveys, design, and construction of the installation base. By the end of 2025, the design documentation for the SNPP will be completed and submitted for review to the Uzbek authorities. During the early phase of construction, 1.5 million cubic meters of earth will be excavated, reaching a depth of 13 meters.

The project's framework was reinforced on September 26, 2025, during the World Atomic Week in Moscow, where new agreements were signed to expand nuclear cooperation between Russia and Uzbekistan. According to the agreements, the site will include two high-capacity power units equipped with Generation III+ VVER-1000 reactors, and two small-capacity power units featuring RITM-200N reactors, each with a capacity of 55 MW. The parties also finalized key contractual terms for fuel supply to both types of reactors.