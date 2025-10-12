Rupee Breaks Record As US Visa Fee Surge Worsens Pressure

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

The Indian rupee plunged to a lifetime low of ₹88.7975 per US dollar, sliding about 0.5 per cent on the day as fears over a sharp hike in U. S. H-1B visa fees rallied selling pressure across foreign exchange markets. Intervention by the Reserve Bank of India failed to staunch the slide fully, leaving the currency exposed amid faltering capital inflows and heightened external risks.

Markets pointed to the visa fee jump as a critical trigger. The Trump administration's new proclamation imposes a $100,000 application cost on fresh H-1B visa petitions, vastly above its prior range, and is widely seen as a threat to remittance flows and the earnings outlook for India's technology exporters. Meanwhile, persistent foreign portfolio outflows and U. S. tariff tensions on Indian goods compounded downward pressure.

Analysts estimate that remittances from the U. S. account for roughly 3.4 per cent of India's GDP, making any disruption in the flow of workers and repatriated funds significant for the external balance. The visa change, if sustained, could erode that buffer. Traders now widely expect the rupee's trajectory to remain weak in the coming weeks unless policy tailwinds emerge.

Speculation is building that the RBI sold dollars via state banks in the ₹88.50 zone to support the rupee, but the support was limited. While intervention took multiple forms-spot market, non-deliverable forwards and futures-the central bank appears to be managing volatility more than defending a fixed exchange rate. Some market participants view the decline as partly calibrated and allowable, until macro fundamentals justify a reversal.

See also UAE Central Bank and Dubai Finance Unite for Capital Market Push

Data from the RBI's monthly bulletin show that in July alone, the central bank sold a net $2.54 billion in the spot foreign exchange market. It held forward dollar sales of about $57.85 billion at the end of July-suggesting pre-emptive hedging and reserve deployment to offset pressure. The use of forward sales is a tool to mitigate speculative demand and signal resolve.

U. S. rate expectations and the global dollar trajectory also weigh heavily. The U. S. dollar index remains firm, underpinning strength in emerging market currency pairs' downside. Weakness in India's export performance and looming protectionist measures add to caution. In September to date, foreign investors withdrew over $1 billion from Indian equities, pushing year-to-date outflows to roughly $16 billion.

Technology stocks bore the brunt of the rupee stress. With margins threatened by the visa fee shock, several large IT firms are already budgeting for higher immigration costs. Estimates place incremental fee burdens between $150 million and $550 million for major firms, depending on visa volumes and contract structures.

The Indian government mounted a diplomatic push in response, deploying a high-level delegation to Washington to discuss the visa fee policy and broader trade concerns. Delhi has warned of“humanitarian consequences,” arguing that abrupt changes in visa costs risk disrupting families and the livelihood of highly skilled professionals. In public remarks, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and other officials have insisted that they will press for reversals or carveouts.

White House sources clarified that the $100,000 fee will apply only to new applications, not renewals or current visa holders-a move that soothed some immediate concerns in the IT industry. That assurance has allowed short-term relief in some quarters, though uncertainty lingers over enforcement guidelines and compliance timelines.

See also OPEC Pledges Enduring Role as Anchor in Global Oil Landscape

Also published on Medium .

Arabian Post strives to deliver the most accurate and reliable information to its readers. If you believe you have identified an error or inconsistency in this article, please don't hesitate to contact our editorial team at editor[at]thearabianpost[dot]com . We are committed to promptly addressing any concerns and ensuring the highest level of journalistic integrity.

Notice an issue?