Strong Demand Drives UAE To Issue AED1.1 B T-Sukuk In September

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

The UAE Ministry of Finance, acting as issuer with the Central Bank of the UAE as issuing and payment agent, has completed the September 2025 auction for dirham-denominated Islamic Treasury Sukuk, issuing AED1.1 billion in two tranches.

Investor appetite proved robust: total bids reached AED5.1 billion, representing an oversubscription rate of 4.6 times. The two tranches mature in August 2028 and May 2030. Yields to maturity were set at 3.64 percent for the 2028 tranche and 3.72 percent for the 2030 tranche, with spreads of up to 5 basis points over comparable US Treasuries. The new Sukuk are now listed under the UAE Treasury Islamic Sukuk Programme on Nasdaq Dubai, bolstering their tradability in secondary markets.

This issuance is part of the 2025 T-Sukuk programme designed to deepen the UAE's domestic Islamic capital market and to help establish a dirham yield curve. Authorities view it as a tool for liquidity management and as a mechanism to broaden investment options for both regional and international investors participating in the UAE's fixed-income markets.

Market observers note that the oversubscription signals confidence in the UAE's fiscal credentials and its commitment to injecting dynamism into its debt capital markets. The tight pricing relative to US Treasuries is seen as competitive and attractive for institutional players seeking yield in the Gulf region.

In recent months, the UAE has steadily pursued domestic sovereign Islamic issuances as a complement to conventional instruments, seeking to accommodate demand from Islamic financial institutions as well as conventional banks' Shariah-compliant units. The coordination between the Ministry of Finance and the Central Bank ensures that these issuances are integrated into broader monetary and financial stability objectives.

See also Global credit crisis will gut Dubai property like 2008

Across the Gulf, sovereign issuers have increasingly leaned into domestic currency Islamic instruments to reduce dependence on external funding, develop local capital markets, and provide alternative yield playbooks for investors. Within that context, the UAE's T-Sukuk programme is gaining traction as a benchmark vehicle.

Primary dealers participating in the auction included eight banks, all mandated under the program to support both primary and secondary market activity. Their participation is key to maintaining liquidity and encouraging wider investor participation beyond the initial subscription.

Also published on Medium .

Arabian Post strives to deliver the most accurate and reliable information to its readers. If you believe you have identified an error or inconsistency in this article, please don't hesitate to contact our editorial team at editor[at]thearabianpost[dot]com . We are committed to promptly addressing any concerns and ensuring the highest level of journalistic integrity.

Notice an issue?