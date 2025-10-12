Markets Nibble Gains As Washington Faces Funding Cliff

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

U. S. equity markets eked out modest gains on Monday as investors absorbed mixed signals from policymakers and braced for a potentially disruptive funding impasse. The S&P 500 rose about 0.3 percent, while the Nasdaq added 0.5 percent.

Tech and semiconductor names powered much of the upside, with Nvidia climbing nearly 2 percent and Micron advancing over 4 percent. Meanwhile, energy lagged, weighing on the Dow Jones. Treasuries rallied: the 10-year yield fell to around 4.14 percent.

Markets have long eyed the congressional standoff over government funding, now escalating toward a possible shutdown as the funding deadline tightens. If Congress fails to agree on a stopgap measure by the start of October, crucial economic reports - including this week's non-farm payrolls - may be delayed.

Within the Senate, tension has grown around healthcare and Medicaid funding demands, a key sticking point in negotiations. Democratic leaders have warned against accepting a funding plan that omits those measures, even as pressure mounts to avoid a closure.

Analysts warn that the shutdown risk magnifies uncertainty over Federal Reserve policy. Without fresh labour and inflation data, the central bank may have to lean more heavily on its own forecasts, complicating rate-cut expectations. Some strategists suggest the Fed could still manage two cuts in 2025, contingent on how deeply economic data is disrupted.

Historical precedent somewhat tempers alarm. In past shutdowns of limited duration, equities have tended to rebound quickly. On average, the S&P 500 returns roughly 0.1 percent during shutdowns, and over the following year the index has gained about 12.2 percent. Still, the threat this time includes a new wrinkle: proposals for mass federal layoffs rather than traditional furloughs, which could intensify economic and psychological fallout.

Sector watchers anticipate uneven effects. Government contractors and firms reliant on federal payments could see downside pressure. In contrast, defensive and AI-linked names may continue attracting flows.

Gold cracked past $3,800 per ounce as investors rotated into safe havens, and the dollar weakened amid risk aversion. Meanwhile, earnings announcements and deal activity remain under close scrutiny: Electronic Arts jumped nearly 4.5 percent after announcing a $55 billion going-private deal.

Markets have thus far held up despite the political drama. The headline indexes are still straddling their 50-day moving averages - Nasdaq has run more than 100 sessions without dipping below. But as the week progresses, volatility could spike if lawmakers stall or key data go missing.

