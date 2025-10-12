Federal Shutdown Pushes Hundreds Of Thousands Into Unpaid Leave

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

A U. S. government shutdown commenced at 00:01 EDT after Congress failed to enact the necessary funding bills, placing an estimated 750,000 federal employees at risk of furlough or unpaid work, according to Congressional Budget Office projections.

The Transportation Department has announced that more than 11,000 employees of the Federal Aviation Administration will be furloughed, even as over 13,000 air traffic controllers remain mandated to continue working without immediate pay. Meanwhile, about 50,000 Transportation Security Administration staff will also be required to work despite the funding lapse.

Health agencies face deep cuts: the Department of Health and Human Services plans to furlough roughly 41 percent of its workforce. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention anticipate suspending 64 percent of its staff, and the National Institutes of Health intends to furlough up to 75 percent.

Legal and partisan clashes have intensified. Two major federal worker unions have filed suit against the Office of Management and Budget and the Office of Personnel Management, claiming that recent orders to prepare for mass firings violate the Antideficiency Act. Those directives, issued by budget officials, instruct agencies to develop“reduction in force” plans to permanently axe employees if funding does not resume.

Advocates warn operations in many agencies will grind to a halt. Non-essential functions at the Environmental Protection Agency, the National Institutes of Health, the Food and Drug Administration, the National Park Service, and numerous other bodies may be suspended, while core services related to national security, law enforcement, Medicare, and postal operations are expected to continue under emergency plans.

In aviation, industry groups caution that a shutdown could slow aircraft inspections, maintenance of critical control systems, and recruitment of new personnel-factors that may ripple through air travel efficiency and passenger safety.

The White House and Congress remain locked in a deadlock over the federal budget. Republicans insist on sweeping spending cuts and changes to healthcare subsidies, while Democrats have resisted such measures. Neither side has shown significant flexibility in the standoff, with some officials suggesting the shutdown may serve as leverage to force structural reforms.

Despite the pause in operations for many employees, the Government Employee Fair Treatment Act of 2019 ensures that federal workers will be paid retroactively once appropriations resume. Nonetheless, wave after wave of furloughs could strain local economies and public services, especially in communities heavily reliant on federal income.

