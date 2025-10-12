Liverpool Welcomes Lucid Games' Bold New Studio

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Lucid Games is relocating its headquarters to a larger space in Liverpool's Baltic Triangle, aiming to boost capacity and reinforce its footprint in the UK gaming scene. The new office, opening in November, will occupy a refurbished Victorian grain mill and span roughly 13,192 square feet, while retaining heritage elements such as brickwork, exposed timber, and original mechanical features.

The studio has appointed the design firm Oktra-known for its previous work with Lucid-to deliver a workspace that blends creativity and functionality. Oktra will tailor dedicated team zones, vibrant lighting, and open collaboration areas to mirror Lucid's dynamic culture. Lucid Games currently has a headcount in the region of 250 staff members and cited a need for more space and upgraded infrastructure to support ongoing projects.

Lucid's Chief Operating Officer, Nick Davies, emphasised the company's commitment to staying rooted in Liverpool as it grows. He remarked that the new facility is intended to foster collaboration, strengthen internal workflows, and provide a stable“home” for employees to deliver ambitious game titles. The move marks a transition from their prior premises on Parliament Street in Toxteth.

Local analysts observe that this expansion aligns with Liverpool's ascendancy as a creative and digital hub in the North of England. The city has increasingly attracted talent in gaming, visual effects, and multimedia, aided by universities that feed graduates into the tech ecosystem. Lucid's upgraded presence could spur further investment and act as a signal to other studios considering the region.

Oktra's project director, Andy Burke, stressed that the aim was not just to fit more desks but to construct a space that“inspires, sparks creativity, and fuels collaboration.” Burke said the design process included extensive consultation with Lucid staff to ensure alignment with their workflows and ambitions.

Lucid Games was founded in 2011 by former staff from Bizarre Creations following that studio's closure, and over time has gained a reputation for flexibility and innovation in game development. Its portfolio includes work on titles such as Destruction AllStars. In 2023, Lucid became part of Lightspeed Studios, expanding its backing and resources.

