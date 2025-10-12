Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Saudi Arabia Expresses Condolences Over Qatari Delegation Accident In Sharm El-Sheikh

2025-10-12 05:04:07
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Oct 12 (KUNA) -- Saudi Arabia expressed on Sunday condolences over the tragic traffic accident that led to deaths and injuries of a Qatari Amiri Diwan delegation in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, while on official duty.
A statement by the Foreign Ministry said that Saudi Arabia stood in solidarity with families of the victims and wished a swift recovery of those injured. (end)
