Cleancore's DOGE Hoard Reaches 710 Million Tokens

CleanCore Solutions announced it has accrued over 710 million Dogecoin tokens in its treasury, yielding more than US$20 million in unrealised gains as it edges toward a one-billion token target.

The Omaha-based company launched its Dogecoin treasury programme on 5 September, using proceeds from a US$175 million private placement to make phased acquisitions. The holding is backed by the Dogecoin Foundation and coordinated through its corporate arm, House of Doge.

At a trading price near US$0.245 per DOGE, CleanCore values its holdings at roughly US$173.9 million, leaving a buffer over its capital outlay after marking the gains.

Chief Executive Officer Clayton Adams described the strategy as aligned with“long-term vision of insiders and the House of Doge,” emphasising that the company is not just stacking DOGE but is seeking to expand its utility and maintain disciplined treasury management.

CleanCore says it maintains sufficient cash reserves to continue its accumulation efforts. It has forged a strategic alliance with Bitstamp by Robinhood to serve as the primary trading venue for its Dogecoin operations.

On the markets, shares of CleanCore fell 8.44 per cent to close at US$2.06, before a modest rebound of 1.46 per cent in after-hours trade.

Some analysts question the relevance of mNAV metrics for companies pursuing large crypto treasuries. Greg Cipolaro of NYDIG has argued that mNAV may neglect operational businesses beyond token holdings and may not properly account for convertible instruments.

Standard Chartered has cautioned that smaller firms with aggressive crypto treasury strategies could face overexposure pressures if market volatility intensifies, predicting that consolidation may occur among weaker players.

CleanCore continues to monitor short interest in its stock while working with the SEC to register shares issued under its private placement. The company also underscores that restricted and locked shares are held by insiders, the House of Doge, and affiliates.

