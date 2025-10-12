Who Was Gurmeet Maan? Punjabi Folk Singer And Punjab Police Officer Dies At 35

Gurmeet Maan, a Punjabi folk singer, passed unexpectedly on Friday (October 10), sending shockwaves across the entertainment business. Gurmeet, who hailed from Rupnagar district, was also a Punjab Police officer.

Gurmeet's actual cause of death is unknown. PTC News initially reported his death.

Gurmeet is renowned for his beautiful voice and was a prominent figure in Punjabi folk music. His songs reflected Punjab's heritage, culture, and customs. They also captured the energy and difficulties of the locality.

In addition to his musical career, Maan served in the Punjab Police, juggling both with passion and commitment.

Who was Gurmeet Maan?

He frequently collaborated with vocalist Preet Payal, and the pairing rapidly became a fan favourite. Together, they elevated traditional Punjabi folk music to new heights, earning appreciation for their collaborations.

Some of Gurmeet's most popular songs include Sohreyan Da Pind, Boliyaan, Boli Main Pawan, and Kake Dian Purhian, among others. His death signals the end of an era in Punjabi folk music, but his musical legacy and significant contribution to the business will be treasured and remembered by fans and other musicians alike.

His death was announced barely a few days after Punjabi singer Rajvir Jawanda went away. He was 35. Rajvir died on October 9 at Fortis Hospital in Mohali, 11 days after a terrible accident in Himachal Pradesh that left him struggling for his life. Jawanda suffered serious head and spinal injuries while going to Shimla on September 27 near Baddi in the Solan district.

Doctors classified his neurological state as catastrophic, with little brain activity and no improvement despite rigorous medical treatment. His health was deemed "extremely critical" soon after the accident.