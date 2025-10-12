403
Commvault Survey Reveals Alarming Impact of Cyberattacks as Company Prepares to Reinforce Cyber Resilience at GITEX Global 2025
(MENAFN- ProGlobal Media) DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – October 2025 – Commvault, a leading provider of cyber resilience and data protection solutions for the hybrid cloud, today announced its participation at GITEX Global 2025, where it will showcase the latest innovations in cyber resilience in the region. The announcement comes alongside new survey findings highlighting that while consumers trust organizations to safeguard their data, breaches still carry serious consequences.
According to a survey of 1,000 Dubai consumers, which was conducted exclusively for Commvault by Censuswide, 71% believe businesses are doing enough to protect and recover their data after a breach , yet 44% would consider no longer doing business with them after a cyberattack. Both figures differ from the multi-national survey average , where only 50% of respondents believe organizations are doing enough and 37% say they consider walking away following a breach.
Among those who don’t believe businesses are doing enough to protect their data , nearly half (49%) pointed to the challenge of protecting data spread across multiple cloud and hybrid environments. The findings suggest that while consumers largely trust organizations to keep their data safe, this trust is fragile - one outage could result in major customer loss. And, while the UAE continues to take a critical role in advancing cybersecurity via the National Cybersecurity Strategy, with AI adoption and cloud expansion accelerating, businesses need to ensure they are properly preparing for emerging ransomware threats and data compromise. This puts the spotlight on resilience, recovery, and nonstop continuity.
At GITEX Global (Hall 5, Stand C20), Commvault will showcase Commvault Cloud, its modern cyber resilience platform. This platform integrates AI-driven automation, immutable storage, Cleanroom Recovery environments, Cloud Rewind, and Active Directory forest-level recovery. Together, these capabilities help enable organizations to detect threats quickly, recover without reinfection, and maintain critical operations even in the face of sophisticated attacks.
“It is clear from this survey that while organizations are trusted by their customers to protect and recover their data after an outage, there is still more that could be done,” said Fady Richmany, Corporate Vice President, Emerging Markets, Commvault. “If your business is in the cloud, then the cloud is your business. At GITEX, I look forward to meeting with customers and partners and demonstrating how the right tools, spanning multiple workloads and environments, can deliver true cyber resilience and readiness.”
At GITEX, Commvault will highlight how advanced resilience can help organizations rapidly recover from ransomware attacks while continuing to operate in a state of continuous business.
At GITEX, Commvault will highlight how advanced resilience can help organizations rapidly recover from ransomware attacks while continuing to operate in a state of continuous business.
