5.7-Magnitude Quake Hits Ethiopia: GFZ
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Xinhua
Beijing: An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.7 jolted Ethiopia at 1618:27 GMT on Saturday, the GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences said.
The epicenter, with a depth of 10.0 km, was initially determined to be at 13.77 degrees north latitude and 39.91 degrees east longitude.
