Türkiye Posts 12.2 Percent Increase in August Retail Sales
(MENAFN) Türkiye’s retail sector posted robust annual growth in August, with total retail sales climbing 12.2% year-on-year, according to data released Friday by the country’s national statistics office, TurkStat.
The broader trade sector also expanded, with overall trade sales volume up 6.9% compared to the same month last year. Wholesale trade saw more modest gains, increasing by 3.4% year-on-year.
Among key categories, food, drink, and tobacco sales advanced 9.6%, while non-food items recorded a stronger uptick of 14.1%. Sales of automotive fuel rose 9%, reflecting continued consumer demand.
Technology-related goods led the gains, with sales of computers, books, and telecommunications equipment jumping 21.9% in August compared to the previous year. Meanwhile, online retail sales increased by 4.7%, underscoring sustained digital consumer activity.
However, monthly figures showed mixed momentum. While retail sales edged up 0.9% from July, trade sales dipped 1.4%, and wholesale trade fell more sharply by 3.1%.
The data point to a resilient retail environment despite cooling wholesale activity, highlighting consumer demand as a key driver of Türkiye’s economic pulse.
