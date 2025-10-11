Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Türkiye Posts 12.2 Percent Increase in August Retail Sales

2025-10-11 05:22:49
(MENAFN) Türkiye’s retail sector posted robust annual growth in August, with total retail sales climbing 12.2% year-on-year, according to data released Friday by the country’s national statistics office, TurkStat.

The broader trade sector also expanded, with overall trade sales volume up 6.9% compared to the same month last year. Wholesale trade saw more modest gains, increasing by 3.4% year-on-year.

Among key categories, food, drink, and tobacco sales advanced 9.6%, while non-food items recorded a stronger uptick of 14.1%. Sales of automotive fuel rose 9%, reflecting continued consumer demand.

Technology-related goods led the gains, with sales of computers, books, and telecommunications equipment jumping 21.9% in August compared to the previous year. Meanwhile, online retail sales increased by 4.7%, underscoring sustained digital consumer activity.

However, monthly figures showed mixed momentum. While retail sales edged up 0.9% from July, trade sales dipped 1.4%, and wholesale trade fell more sharply by 3.1%.

The data point to a resilient retail environment despite cooling wholesale activity, highlighting consumer demand as a key driver of Türkiye’s economic pulse.

