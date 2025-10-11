War Update: 234 Clashes On Frontline In 24 Hours, Pokrovsk And Oleksandrohrad Sectors Most Intense

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine informed about the situation as of 8:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 11, on Facebook .

The enemy launched one missile and 73 air strikes, using 32 missiles and 155 guided aerial bombs.

In addition, the Russians carried out 4,171 shellings, including 98 with multiple launch rocket systems, and used 4,575 kamikaze drones to strike targets.

The Russian army carried out air strikes on the areas of Zaporizhzhia and Zaliznychne in the Zaporizhzhia region, as well as on Dnipro.

The Rocket Forces and Artillery of the Defense Forces struck the area where Russian personnel and artillery were concentrated.

Thirteen combat clashes were recorded in the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors. The enemy carried out four air strikes, dropping 16 guided bombs, and carried out 144 artillery strikes, including four with MLRS.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, 26 combat engagements took place in the areas of Vovchansk, Vovchanski Khutory, Zapadne, Kamianka, Dovhenke, and toward Kutkivka, Dvorichanske, Odradnye, Bolohivka, and Kolodiazne.

Twelve enemy attacks were recorded in the Kupiansk sector yesterday. Defense Forces repelled Russian assaults in the areas of Stepova Novoselivka, Pishchane, Petropavlivka, Bohuslavka, and toward Kurylivka.

In the Lyman sector, the enemy attacked 24 times, trying to advance in the areas of Novyi Myr, Kopanky, Drobysheve, Shandryholove, Karpivka, Ridkodub, Derylove, Serednie, Torske, and toward Olhivka and Stavky.

In the Sloviansk sector, Russian troops attacked the positions of the Defense Forces eight times in the areas of Dronivka, Yampil, and Hryhorivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the Russians carried out one unsuccessful attack in the Viroliubivka direction.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, the enemy carried out 22 attacks in the areas of Pleshchiivka, Predtechyne, Toretsk, Kleban-Byk, Rusyn Yar, Poltavka, and toward Berestok.

In the Pokrovsk sector, Ukrainian defenders stopped 72 attacks by the Russian army in the areas of Shakhove, Volodymyrivka, Zatyshok, Nykanorivka, Rodynske, Myroliubivka, Novoekonomichne, Myrnohrad, Lysivka, Pokrovsk, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Novoukrainka, Udachne, Chervonyi Lyman, Molodetske, Horikhove, Filiia, and toward Novopavlivka and Balahan.

In the Oleksandrohrad sector, the Defense Forces repelled 28 enemy assaults in the areas of Andriivka-Klevtsove, Oleksandrohrad, Sichneve, Verbove, Novovasylivske, Tolstoi, Sosnivka, Berezove, Novohryhorivka, Malynivka, and Poltavka.

The enemy did not conduct any offensive operations in the Huliaipole sector.

Seven clashes took place in the Orikhiv sector over the past day - the Russians tried to advance in the areas of Kamianske, Stepove, and Plavni.

In the Prydniprovske sector, Ukrainian units repelled five enemy attacks toward the Antonivskyi Bridge.

In the Volyn and Polissia sectors, there were no signs of Russian offensive groups forming.

As reported by Ukrinform, the total combat losses of Russian troops in manpower from February 24, 2022, to October 11, 2025, reached about 1,121,570 servicemen of whom 1,060 were killed yesterday.

Photo: AFU General Staff