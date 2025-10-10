Nexus Uranium Announces Proposed Share Consolidation

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 10, 2025) - Nexus Uranium Corp. (CSE: NEXU) (OTCQB: GIDMF) (FSE: 3H1) ("" or the "") announces that it intends to consolidate all its issued and outstanding common shares on the basis of one (1) new common share (the "") for every ten (10) existing common shares of the Company (the "").

As of the date hereof, the Company currently has 72,963,884 common shares issued and outstanding. The Consolidation will reduce the number of outstanding shares to approximately 7,296,388 shares issued and outstanding on a post-Consolidation basis. The Company's name and stock symbol will remain unchanged following the Consolidation.

No fractional Shares will be issued under the Consolidation as fractional Shares will be rounded either up or down to the nearest whole number of Shares. Each fractional Share remaining after conversion that is less than half of a Share will be cancelled and each fractional Share that is at least half of a Share will be changed to one whole Share. The exercise price and number of Shares issuable pursuant to the exercise of any outstanding convertible securities, including any incentive stock options and warrants, will also be adjusted in accordance with the Consolidation ratio.

The Company's common shares will commence trading on a post-Consolidation basis on a date to be determined in consultation with the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE), which date will be announced in a subsequent news release.

The Consolidation is subject to acceptance by the CSE and the Company's receipt of new CUSIP and ISIN numbers.

About Nexus Uranium Corp.

Nexus Uranium is a Canadian uranium exploration company focused on mineral exploration and development in the green energy sector. The Company holds five uranium projects in the United States: Chord and Wolf Canyon in South Dakota; South Pass and Great Divide Basin in Wyoming; and Wray Mesa in Utah. These projects have seen extensive historical exploration and are located in prospective development areas. Nexus also holds the Mann Lake uranium project in the Athabasca Basin of northern Saskatchewan, Canada.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Jeremy Poirier

Chief Executive Officer

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulation services provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Certain information contained herein constitutes "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to the Consolidation and timing thereof; the number of shares to be issued and outstanding post-Consolidation; the treatment of fractional shares and convertible securities pursuant to the Consolidation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "anticipates", "anticipated" "expected" "intends" "will" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made and they are from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results to be materially different, including receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals. Although management of the Company have attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The Company will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

