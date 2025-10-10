Safe Pro Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SPAI) And Red Cat Holdings Collaboration To Bring Cutting-Edge AI Threat Detection Capabilities To Black Widow(TM) Drones



Red Cat Holdings is partnering with Safe Pro Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SPAI) to outfit drones with AI threat detection technology.

This technology, called Safe Pro Object Threat Detection (“SPOTD”), helps drones identify and locate various kinds of dangerous explosive hazards in real time. The technology has already performed ample real-world analysis, with more than 2 million images processed and over 36,000 landmine and unexploded ordnance (“UXO”) detected.

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network)

Safe Pro Group (NASDAQ: SPAI) , a mission-driven technology company that delivers AI-powered security solutions, recently collaborated with Red Cat Holdings to embed AI threat detection into Red Cat's Black Widow(TM) drones ( ).

The move has generated market attention for Red Cat, as SPAI's technology enables the drones to identify and find explosive threats in real-time. The Black Widow(TM) will also integrate with Safe Pro's new SPOTD Navigation, Observation and Detection Engine (“NODE”), a powerful, edge-based solution...

Read More>>

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to SPAI are available in the company's newsroom at

About AINewsWire

AINewsWire (“AINW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on the latest advancements in artificial intelligence (“AI”), including the technologies, trends and trailblazers driving innovation forward. It is one of 70+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio @ IBN that delivers : (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, AINW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists, and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, AINW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

AINW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from AINewsWire, text“AI” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit

Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

href="/cdn-cgi/l/email-protection#7237161b061d0032333b3c170501251b00175c111d1f" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer noopener">[email protected] AINewsWire is powered by IBN

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the AINewsWire website applicable to all content provided by AINW, wherever published or re-published: imer,