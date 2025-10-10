Kerala: Congress MP, UDF Workers Injured As Police Resort To Lathi Charge And Tear Gas

MENAFN - IANS) Kozhikode, Oct 10 (IANS) A violent confrontation erupted in Kerala's Perambra on Friday evening between workers of the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) and CPI-M, forcing police to use lathi charge and tear gas to disperse the crowd.

Among those injured were Congress MP Shafi Parambil, Kozhikode DCC president Praveen Kumar, and several other UDF workers.

DySP Hariprasad also sustained injuries during the clashes.

The violence followed heightened tensions related to the CKG College Union election, where a dispute between the Students' Federation of India (SFI) and the Kerala Students Union (KSU) had sparked confrontations the previous day.

The unrest spilt into the town centre during protest marches involving both UDF and CPI-M supporters.

As tempers flared, rival groups engaged in stone-pelting and scuffles.

Police intervened with baton charges and fired tear gas shells to restore order.

Visuals showed Parambil with blood on his face, prompting him to assert that the state government cannot cover up the gold robbery at Sabarimala by resorting to violence.

“The police also should not think they can get away with this attack on our workers,” he said.

Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheesan alleged that Parambil was attacked by CPI-M criminals and police officers acting as thugs on behalf of the party.

“It should not be forgotten that this is the outcome of a government that condones gold smuggling, gold theft, and treasury looting. The criminals in the police who wielded batons on behalf of the CPI-M are not being paid from the AKG Centre. The government should not assume that attacking leaders and activists can divert attention from the Sabarimala gold robbery. Your defeat in the Perambra CKG College Union election is only the beginning. An even bigger defeat awaits you,” Satheesan said.

Former Home Minister and senior Congress legislator Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan criticised the CPI-M for unleashing violence, noting that with two upcoming elections, the Left government under Pinarayi Vijayan is“caught on the wrong foot” and resorted to its known violent tactics.