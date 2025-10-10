Strengthening Mental Health Services In Emergencies Across Africa

In response to the growing mental health needs triggered by public health emergencies or natural disasters in the African region, World Health Organization (WHO) is working closely with countries to integrate mental health and psychosocial support into every stage of emergency response, aiming to have at least 80% of countries with functional mental health and psychosocial support systems by 2030.

In the African region, access to mental health services during emergencies remains critically low. Between 2020 and 2025, only 11 of the 47 countries incorporated MHPSS into their national disaster preparedness and risk reduction plans. Just five countries have implemented comprehensive mental health services at the primary care level, and only 10 have dedicated budget lines for mental health. Government spending remains below US$0.50 per capita-far short of what is needed to meet rising demand and build resilient systems.

Africa records over 100 major public health events annually, including outbreaks of Ebola, cholera, measles, and armed conflict. These emergencies not only strain fragile health systems but also trigger widespread psychological distress. WHO estimates that one in five people affected by emergencies will develop a mental health condition. Without timely support, these conditions can deepen suffering and hinder recovery.

“Emergencies don't just threaten physical health-they leave lasting scars on mental well-being,” said Dr Mohamed Janabi, WHO Regional Director for Africa.“We must ensure that mental health services are available before, during, and after disasters, as these services are a lifeline.”

Efforts are being made to scale up mental health services through training, system strengthening, and community engagement. In Ethiopia, for example, in response to the humanitarian crisis in the north, 1 230 general health workers were trained using the Mental Health Gap Action Programme (mhGAP) Humanitarian Implementation Guide. This led to a consistent increase in mental health service uptake in the Afar, Amhara, and Tigray regions within six months of the training.

During the 2023 Marburg outbreak in Tanzania, 72 social welfare officers were trained to provide emergency mental health support, reaching over 1 400 people with counseling and care. In Chad, mental health and psychosocial support is a core pillar of emergency preparedness, benefiting more than 19 000 people as of March 2025.

These examples offer a blueprint for scaling up access and building mental health resilience across the continent.

WHO continues to work closely with governments, partners and communities to ensure that mental health is prioritized-not just in times of crisis, but as a cornerstone of health and well-being for all.

“Access to mental health care is a matter of dignity, resilience, and recovery,” says Dr Janabi.“We are committed to helping countries build systems that protect mental well-being and leave no one behind.”

