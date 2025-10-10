Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
U.S. To Deploy 200 Troops For Joint Gaza Stabilization Mission

2025-10-10 05:01:29
(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The United States will deploy 200 troops to lead a multinational Gaza Stabilization Force, coordinating ceasefire enforcement and regional security efforts alongside Arab partners.

The United States announced plans to send 200 troops as part of a multinational Joint Gaza Stabilization Force, intended to help oversee the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas and coordinate regional security efforts.

White House officials emphasized that no American troops will enter Gaza. Instead, they will operate from a secure regional base under U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) to provide logistical and advisory support.

According to Reuters, the U.S. contingent will form the nucleus of the new stabilization force, which will also include military representatives from Egypt, Qatar, Turkey, and possibly the United Arab Emirates.

Karoline Leavitt, the White House spokesperson, said the 200 personnel will help establish a joint command center to coordinate between Israeli forces and other international partners involved in the ceasefire monitoring mission.

The initiative is part of the first phase of a peace plan announced Wednesday by U.S. President Donald Trump, brokered between Israel and Hamas, which includes the release of hostages and a limited Israeli withdrawal from Gaza.

Officials say the force will focus on preventing a resurgence of violence and ensuring humanitarian corridors remain open. Washington hopes the multinational coordination will boost trust among regional players and solidify the fragile truce.

Analysts view the move as a cautious but strategic re-engagement by Washington in post-war Gaza. The inclusion of Arab partners signals growing regional consensus on stabilizing the enclave while limiting direct U.S. involvement on the ground.

Observers note that the success of the initiative will depend on continued cooperation between Israel, Hamas, and regional states - and on the ability of the new joint force to maintain neutrality and credibility in a volatile environment.

