Afghanistan: Explosion In Kabul, Taliban Says Investigating It

2025-10-10 02:03:20
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)
File photo of Afghanistan map

Kabul(Afghanistan)- Taliban authorities are investigating an explosion in the Afghan capital, Kabul, the government's chief spokesman said late Thursday.

The blast struck before 10 pm local time in the area of Abdul Haq Square, close to several ministries and the national intelligence agency. Security forces sealed off the site.

The Taliban government's chief spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid, said there were no reports of injuries or damage.

“An explosion was heard in Kabul city,” he posted on X.“But don't worry, it's all good and well. The accident is under investigation, and no injuries have been reported yet. So far there is no report of any harm done.”

